So You Want to Rush a Sorority at WVU? Here’s What You Need to Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

For many students at West Virginia University, sorority recruitment is a pivotal part of their college experience. Whether you’re looking for new friendships, leadership opportunities, or a sense of community, joining a sorority can provide a unique social experience. However, rushing a sorority can feel like a daunting process. If you’re thinking about rushing during the spring 2025 semester, it’s important to understand what to expect and how to navigate the experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about rushing a sorority at WVU, including key dates, tips for success, and how to make the most of the recruitment process.

Mark Your Calendar: Sorority Rush Dates

The spring sorority recruitment at WVU will take place from January 25 to February 2, 2025. This is a weeklong event, often referred to as “formal recruitment,” where potential new members (PNMs) will have the chance to visit different sorority chapters, meet current members, and learn about the values and activities each organization offers.

It’s important to keep these dates in mind as they approach, as it’s crucial to attend all scheduled events in order to participate in the recruitment process. Before these dates, make sure to check the official WVU Panhellenic website for any changes or additional information about the schedule and registration process.

What to Expect During Rush

The recruitment process at WVU is designed to help you find the sorority that is the best fit for you, and vice versa. Here’s an overview of what you can expect:

Day 1: Orientation & First Round of Events

On the first day, you’ll attend an orientation session where you’ll learn about the rules, schedule, and what to expect from the process. Following orientation, you will visit each sorority chapter for the first round of events. These events are typically short and designed for you to meet the members and get a general overview of the sorority’s values, philanthropy, and culture.

Days 2-3: Philanthropy Round

In the following rounds, you will attend events focused on each sorority’s philanthropy and community service efforts. These rounds allow you to connect with members on a deeper level as they discuss their organization’s involvement in charitable activities.

Days 4-5: Sisterhood Round

The sisterhood round is designed to give you insight into the bonds between members. During this round, you’ll hear stories from members about their experiences within the sorority and what it means to them to be a part of the sisterhood. This round is a great opportunity for you to assess how well you connect with the sorority’s culture.

Day 6: Preference Round

Preference night is the final round of formal recruitment. You’ll have the chance to visit up to two chapters that you are most interested in. This is a more intimate event where sororities will share their traditions and rituals. After this round, you’ll make your final selections.

Day 7: Bid Day

After the final round, you’ll submit your rankings, and each sorority will extend invitations (or “bids”) to potential new members. On Bid Day, you’ll find out which sorority has invited you to join, and you’ll have the opportunity to celebrate with new sisters.

How to Prepare for Sorority Rush

Being prepared for recruitment is essential to ensuring the best possible experience. Here are a few tips to help you succeed:

1. Register Early

Registration for sorority recruitment at WVU typically opens a few months before the actual recruitment dates. Be sure to register early to secure your spot in the process. Missing the registration deadline can mean missing out on the chance to participate. Check the WVU Panhellenic website for specific registration details.

2. Clean Up Your Social Media

Sororities will sometimes look at social media profiles to get a sense of who you are. Be mindful of what you post online and ensure that your social media reflects the kind of person you want to show during recruitment. Consider making your profiles private during the recruitment process if you’re unsure about your posts.

3. Be Yourself

Recruitment is all about finding the right fit, both for you and for the sororities. It’s important to be authentic and true to yourself during the process. Don’t try to act in a way that isn’t reflective of who you are. Sororities want members who will contribute to their community and share their values, so being yourself is the best way to make a meaningful connection.

4. Prepare for the Conversations

You’ll be meeting lots of new people and having many brief conversations during the rush process. Prepare a few talking points or questions to help break the ice and make the conversation flow smoothly. Asking about the sorority’s philanthropy or sisterhood events is a great way to learn more about each chapter.

5. Stay Organized

With several rounds of events, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Keep a notebook or digital document to jot down notes about each sorority. After each round, take a moment to write down your impressions so you can compare them later when making decisions.

Understanding the Greek Life Culture at WVU

WVU has a strong Greek life community with more than 20 sororities under the Panhellenic Council. Sororities at WVU are deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, leadership development, and creating lasting bonds of sisterhood. As a member of Greek life, you will have opportunities to get involved in various activities, leadership roles, and service projects. It’s important to remember that each sorority has its own unique culture and focus, and finding a group that aligns with your values and goals is key to a successful experience.

Rushing a sorority at WVU can be a rewarding experience filled with new opportunities for personal growth, friendship, and community involvement. By preparing for the process, staying organized, and being yourself, you can make the most out of this exciting journey. If you’re considering rushing in the spring of 2025, mark your calendar for January 25 to February 2 and get ready for an experience that could shape your college years and beyond.