SMALL STEPS TOWARDS A HEALTHIER ME

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve never been the healthiest person. I don’t eat a lot of food that is good for me; I don’t really work out, and I don’t consistently practice healthy habits. Motivating myself to move my body or to move about my life intentionally has never been something that I’ve tried really hard at accomplishing. It’s really easy to compare yourself to others around you, not just regarding your body, but in all aspects of life. Sometimes, making these comparisons can cause you to feel worse about yourself or like you’re less deserving. I used to feel this way at times, and sometimes I still do have those thoughts. But this year I’ve decided to make a genuine effort to change that.

The changes I’m referencing aren’t big, daunting changes. It’s best to start small when attempting to build strong habits because if you do too much at once, it may become overwhelming and you’re more likely to quit. Some of these small life adjustments are physical, and some are mental. I plan to work my way up to a stronger, healthier, and happier version of myself by this time next year. Here are some small habits that I have implemented into my life to help me reach my goals.

This one might be self-explanatory, but I’ve been trying to get to the gym more. I have a difficult time self-motivating, so what I have found works best for me is having a gym buddy. Thankfully, she lives in my apartment building, and our building also has a gym on the ground floor. My gym buddy is very knowledgeable about proper form and technique, so she has essentially become my personal trainer. I don’t really have any specific goals yet, so we do a bit of everything throughout the week.

Outside of the gym, I still try to find little ways to move my body. This includes walking to class rather than driving (most of the time), taking the stairs rather than the elevator whenever I can, and doing some full-body stretches throughout the week. It’s not much, but it’s more than what I used to do, so that’s a win for me!

Unfortunately, I’ve never been a water girl. Water has always been the last option for me when it comes to drinks, unless I’m genuinely parched. One reason I have a hard time maintaining basic healthy habits is that I tend to be an “out of sight, out of mind” type of person when it comes to certain things, staying hydrated being one of them. The past couple of months, I’ve been carrying around a reusable water bottle to class, to work, to my friends’ apartments, etc. Keeping the same water bottle with me throughout the day has been incredibly helpful in reminding me to drink more water.

Have I been eating a little healthier and gradually incorporating more protein into my diet? Yes! Since I am trying to build muscle, including more protein into my everyday life has been something that I have definitely improved. Do I still eat fast food and buy unhealthy items at the grocery store? Also, yes. I’m slowly learning how to make meals at home and incorporate more nutrients into what I’m consuming, but I still have quite a way to go. Even if I become well-versed in nutrition someday, I will always allow myself to eat food I enjoy, even if it’s labeled “bad.”

My self-esteem and confidence have probably been the hardest things to work on. I often find myself being way too hard on myself, even when I don’t necessarily realize I’m doing it. One thing I’ve learned is that when I don’t show up for myself, I often feel that I’m falling short of my own potential. Even with little things, like telling myself I’m going to wake up early to study or complete an assignment and then not following through, it sticks with me for much longer than it should. I’ve been trying to improve by executing my plans more often and holding myself accountable. But when I don’t follow through, which will happen at some point, I’m going to choose to give myself grace.

Becoming a healthier version of myself isn’t about being perfect. It’s about making small, consistent changes in my daily life that will make me feel proud of the progress I’ve made. I hope that this time next year, I am an even happier, healthier, and more capable person.