SITUATIONSHIPS VS. RELATIONSHIPS: HOW TO TELL WHAT YOU ARE IN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Modern dating has introduced a lot of gray areas, and one of the most confusing is the situationship. It can look like a relationship, feel like a relationship, and unfortunately, still not actually be one. If you’ve ever wondered where you stand with someone, you’re not alone. Understanding the difference between a situationship and a relationship can help you protect your time, emotions, and expectations.

What Is A Situationsip?

A situationship is an undefined romantic or emotional connection. There’s chemistry and closeness, but no clear commitment or label.

Common signs of a situationship include: You haven’t had a conversation about what you are Plans are mostly last-minute or based on convenience You don’t know where you stand long-term Effort feels inconsistent You feel unsure about bringing up your thoughts and needs because you don’t want to scare them off



Situationships often continue because they’re comfortable, but comfort isn’t the same as clarity

What Is A Relationship?

A relationship has mutual understanding, intention, and commitment. It doesn’t have to be perfect or intense, but both people know what they’re building together.

Common signs of a relationship include: You’ve talked about exclusivity or commitment There’s consistency in communication and effort You feel secure asking questions or expressing needs You’re included in each other’s lives (friends, plans, priorities) Both people are clear about expectations



Relationships are defined not by constant excitement, but by reliability and respect.

Key Differences at a Glance

Situationship Relationship Undefined Clearly Discussed Inconsistent Effort Consistant Effort Avoids Labels Embraces Clarity Creates Confusion Creates Security One or Both People are Unsure Both People are Aligned on the Same Page Chart created by Moriah McBride to illustrate the defining contrasts between situationships and committed relationships.

How to Tell What You’re In

Ask yourself these questions honestly: Do I feel calm or anxious about where we stand? Have we talked about what this is—or avoided it? Do their actions match their words? Am I settling for uncertainty because I hope it will turn into more?



Your emotional experience is a clue. Feeling constantly confused or second-guessing usually signals a situationship.

Final Thoughts

Situationships aren’t always bad, but they can become painful when one person wants more and the other won’t commit. The lack of clarity often leads to overthinking, mixed signals and unmet expectations.

It’s okay to want something defined. Wanting commitment doesn’t make you needy—it makes you honest.

What you can do:

Have the conversation → Clarity is better than guessing.

Pay attention to actions → Consistency matters more than promises.

Know your boundaries → Decide how long you’re willing to stay unclear.

Choose yourself → If something causes more stress than joy, don’t ignore that.

Situationships thrive in uncertainty, relationships grow in clarity. You deserve to know where you stand and to feel secure in your connections.

If someone values you, they won’t keep you guessing.