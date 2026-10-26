SHORT STORY ON BODY DYSMORPHIA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something stirs, clawing at me like a rabid animal. My brain runs from one thought to the next, trying to escape this beast. I try to hide, but it follows. Its deep howl makes my chest tighten and my stomach churn. Is this the end? Do I spend my last moments alone on the floor of my bathroom? My legs wobble as I attempt to look at myself in the mirror. I squeeze my nails into my palm to distract myself from it all, but again the monster howls as I see the tightness of my shirt, the stretch of my thighs, even the roundness of my face. Maybe I should just let it take me…that would be better, right? I have plenty of flesh for it to feast on. It could take it all. Maybe then I wouldn’t feel this way. As my cheeks burn hotter, I slide into my bed and let it swallow me whole.