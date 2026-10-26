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WVU | Life

SHORT STORY ON BODY DYSMORPHIA

Sarabeth Parsons Student Contributor, West Virginia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something stirs, clawing at me like a rabid animal. My brain runs from one thought to the next, trying to escape this beast. I try to hide, but it follows. Its deep howl makes my chest tighten and my stomach churn. Is this the end? Do I spend my last moments alone on the floor of my bathroom? My legs wobble as I attempt to look at myself in the mirror. I squeeze my nails into my palm to distract myself from it all, but again the monster howls as I see the tightness of my shirt, the stretch of my thighs, even the roundness of my face. Maybe I should just let it take me…that would be better, right? I have plenty of flesh for it to feast on. It could take it all. Maybe then I wouldn’t feel this way. As my cheeks burn hotter, I slide into my bed and let it swallow me whole. 

Sarabeth Parsons

WVU '28

Sarabeth is a 20 year old English/Secondary education major at WVU. They enjoy fashion, writing, and doom scrolling on Pinterest. They have been writing since middle school and took several creative writing and dual credit courses in high school as well as poetry workshops during their time at WVU. One of their poems was even featured in a classes curriculum for Appalachian authors. They take pride in their work as it is all from personal experience meant to create a safe space for other people, specifically women.