SEX AND THE CITY: MY THOUGHTS AS A FIRST-TIME VIEWER

It might be surprising that I have never watched “Sex and the City,” to some, I am a bit surprised myself. I am a sucker for all things girlfriends, love and early 2000’s shows. I am a big lover of “Gilmore Girls” and “Friends,” but haven’t expanded much beyond that. To give myself some credit, I did try to start the show a couple times but could not get past the first episode. My roommate, an avid watcher of “Sex and the City,” says that the first episode is not the best, so I gave myself some grace. The other week, I began at episode 2 and haven’t stopped watching. I am currently towards the end of season 3. Steve and Miranda broke up a little bit ago, Charlotte just got married (and is still dealing with some troubles in the bedroom), Carrie was busy having an affair and cheating on her beloved, and well, Samantha hasn’t changed (but did recently get tested for… you know).

I struggled to watch Carrie place herself in this situation, she deals with an immense amount of self-sabotaging tendencies. She found herself completely in love with Aidan, but could not get herself to accept his peaceful love. Big showed that he wanted her once again and she took his overwhelming and confusing infatuation all the way to him and his wife’s bed. Her guilt overcame her and she eventually told sweet Aidan the continuous mistake she made. I think this was really mature of Carrie and I find it really admirable of her to be honest with him. He accepted her apology but broke it off with her. I think Aidan could have been perfect for her, personally, but I know that we all have a little bit of Carrie in us: broken, hopeful, passionate and believing that we are undeserving of a love so calm.

For Charlotte, I see myself a bit in her. Yes, while her admiration of a perfect love and her intense positivity may be a touch too much sometimes, I find her hopefulness and love of love to be so genuine and pure. I do also have respect for her for telling Carrie how disrespectful she was being to Natasha and her marriage, even if it involved Big. I am a lover of love, and see things in the way she does most of the time. Out of most of the girls in the group, I feel most connected to Charlotte. She finally got her perfect husband, Trey, but has been dealing with complications with him once the lights go off. She is currently discouraged and getting a bit antsy. I remember when I first started watching I was so hopeful for Charlotte, I was probably just as eager for her to get married as she was. When each episode would end with a disappointing man, I would sigh and just hope the next man would be the one for her. The day of her wedding might be one of my favorite episodes so far, which might be controversial. I just love that her bridesmaids were just her three best friends, and how the episode ends with all the girls looking at each other. It was right when Carrie and Aidan had broken up and Carrie was wiping away her tears for the sake of Charlotte. Carrie had then realized that it was the four of them against the world.

Miranda and Samantha are some powerhouse women, honestly. I have respect for Samantha for being completely herself, and getting what she wants simply because she knows she can. I think the fact that Miranda struggles to find a partner simply because she is a woman in power adds a lot of depth to her character. I also admire Miranda for her individuality, but I do notice how much this gets in the way of her relationship with Steve. I think because of this strong desire to be self-sufficient, she never was able to give up enough for Steve to have a successful relationship (at least thus far). I enjoyed watching them together because I could see how much Miranda loved him. He brought a sense of easy-going to her very hectic and serious

lifestyle. While I don’t think they were compatible, I still loved watching them together. I originally had a hard time with Samantha, as I relate to Charlotte in a lot of ways, but the more I watch the more I like her. She is as real as she can be, and brings all the girls down back to earth. She says how it is, and does everything for herself. I haven’t seen her in love yet, but I hope whoever it is I hope they only enhance her spunk.

As I watch this show, I can’t help but wonder how much these women will grow in the last few seasons. I love watching their relationships and one night stands, but even more than that I love watching their friendships. I love how they split up into twos and threes with ease, and only feel love for one another. I now look forward to my mornings and evenings with these girls, and can’t wait for my next trip into the city through Carrie’s eyes.