SEX AND THE CITY: MY FINAL THOUGHTS AS A FIRST-TIME VIEWER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Oh, goodness. The whirlwind I have been on with this show, yet I am so sad to have finished! I started Sex and the City at the beginning of this semester and completely finished it not too long after I started. I was hesitant to watch it at first, but now I am so glad I started it. The first few seasons centered around the four women, their friendships and their fleeting love lives. We watched night after night of failed hookups, disappointing men (and women), weird quirks and turn-ons and a multitude of new interests. But then, as the seasons went on, these women faced difficult, real-life situations that they had to navigate through- but never alone. Here are my honest thoughts on the endings, relationships and actions of the SATC girls (and how I grew to love every moment).

Let’s begin with the difficult, but lovable, Carrie Bradshaw. The star of the show, a woman who has quite a bit of fear with the idea of settling down. A character who is terrified of commitment, but also completely satisfied with it being just her and the girls until the end of time. Beginning with her reconciliation with Aidan, geez. I think I wanted to love them as much as I did in the beginning, but his inconsiderate actions and overall horrible attitude got the best of me. He took her back in as his girlfriend, yet never truly cherished her again or forgave her; he was trying to trap her into marriage and, overall, just setting her up for failure. Carrie slightly understood his plan, yet assumed the best. I think she was so disappointed in herself and had felt so poorly about cheating on him that she got back together with him to mend the tears she caused in that relationship. I also found the German guy a bore (I don’t even care to look up his name). Every time he came on screen, I fought so hard not just skip it, I just would physically leave the room. He was just boring and rude, and so not for Carrie. I mean, Paris? Quitting the job that you love? For a boyfriend? Girl. But finally, she found her way back to Big, after lying to herself over and over again that they could be just friends. I watched as she fell back into her habits and poor choices as she fell for him once again. Yet, I enjoy them together, but only when they both finally choose each other wholeheartedly. Oh, and I loved how they gave her a book!

Miranda had an ending I would have never guessed based on the first few seasons, but I truly loved watching. Thankfully, she ended up with Steve. It was difficult for me to watch her be helplessly in love, yet so unclear of Steve’s thoughts. I think adding a baby to her storyline, as well as a deep love, is something that was needed for a character. Miranda had always been a woman who desired to take care of herself; she likes everything done a certain way with no help from anyone else. Steve challenges her by simply being a consistent, imperfect person. I think allowing Steve to be her husband and a present father to her child has given her the opportunity to grow, giving Steve space to enter into her perfect world. Miranda was the first of the girls to experience motherhood, and the girls were quite shellshocked. Carrie and Samantha were unaware how to best react and how to handle the fact that things were changing in their lives, that their friends were settling down. It took time for them to show up for Miranda in the way she needed, but they eventually got there. Samantha came around and loved Miranda through motherhood, in her own way.

I think in the last couple of seasons, Samantha grew the most. She was diagnosed with breast cancer, something that rocked her world. She worried about the effect this would have on her world, her dating life and her sex life (which was her world). I enjoyed her character development and the opportunity this gave Samantha to truly think about her life. It prompted her to analyze how she lived, how she acted and most importantly, who she couldn’t live without. The girls rallied around her and showed up for her in all the ways she needed. Smith, her boyfriend, was the man who showed her true loyalty. While she denied and hid her fear, Smith saw right through her and faced the challenge head-on. Samantha ended up with Smith, which I think was a sweet match for her. A man who listened to her, didn’t hold her self-sabotaging tendencies against her, and stayed through all her attempts to get him to leave her.

Lastly, the sweet and hopeful Charlotte. I don’t know what I would have done if she had not gotten her happy ending, but thankfully, she ended up with a loving husband, a dog and a future with a baby. She converted to Judaism in order to marry him, similar to Elizabeth Taylor’s love story, which she found to be a comfort. Harry then designed her engagement ring inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, and named their dog after her. They still struggled to conceive, but continued to search for other alternatives for a baby. The couple ended up deciding on adoption, and were approved for a baby at the end of the season. I think it is sweet how she never gave up hope that love was out there for her. I also think that the man she ended up with challenged her perfectionism, but also one who embraced her quirks and indulged in her passions. He loved her and who she was as a woman, not what she could do for him. Harry was a man that season one, Charlotte would never choose, but a man future Charlotte loved. Even though the girls all ended up with a man and each had an ending that fit their dreams, I think I am most sad to leave their friendships. I truly enjoyed watching their lunches, their phone calls, their girls’ nights and them walking arm in arm down the city streets. I think, while I do love a good love story, their friendship was the most memorable to me. Watching their completely different personalities blend so well together, I find it so sweet. In the end, their loyalty, uniqueness and partnership are what made Sex and the City so special. I hope all the Samanthas, Carries, Mirandas and Charlottes in the world find their match, but most importantly, each other.