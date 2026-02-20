ROMANTICIZE YOUR NEEDS THIS FEBRUARY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We usually think of hearts and flowers, maybe a partner, in February, but prioritizing ourselves is just as important. Romanticizing isn’t about doing “more”, it’s about taking care of the stuff that actually matters. But what can we romanticize, and how can we accomplish that?

Sleep

Our energy is messed up in the winter. We’re moody and tired more than we like to admit. Being tired is information, not a flaw. Give your body some rest. Start a routine that winds you down for the night. It could be as simple as making yourself a cup of tea, dimming the lights and reading a book as you get ready for bed. Personally, I like to make myself tea and journal in my notebook. I’m not a good sleeper, but I’m working on it by building routines that tell my brain it’s time to relax.

Comfort Food

I get it, we’re busy. But in all the busy-ness we tend to rush or skip meals. Try to eat regular meals, even simple ones, to nourish your body. And let yourself eat comfort foods without guilt! Hungry bodies get stressed and moody faster, and we want to romanticize life here. Feed yourself in a way that keeps you and your body happy.

Small wins of the day

No routine needs to be perfect or put in place every day. Don’t feel pressure to do everything; your basic needs can be your wins for the day. Like a walk outside is one of your wins. Then maybe you take a shower, another win. Each task completed is progress. Meet yourself where you are, not where you think you should be. Some days don’t need all your energy; they just need your appreciation.

Add Meaning

Take the things you already do during the day and add meaning to them. Try this when you drink your coffee in the morning. Drinking it without your phone or doing anything else. It teaches you how to slow down and be present in the moment. Give yourself peace before your day starts, asking more of you.

Alone Time

Alone time does not have to be lonely. The world we live in encourages us to be social and active all the time, but our alone time is where we reconnect with ourselves. Eating meals by yourself or just rewatching your comfort show are ways to practice enjoying your own company. This time teaches you how to listen to your thoughts and be grounded in who you are.