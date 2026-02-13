ROM-COMS TO WATCH THIS VALENTINE’S DAY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is when romantic comedies resurface with the confidence of movies that know exactly what they are. They’re unrealistic, emotionally manipulative, yet surprisingly comforting. Rom-coms don’t just sell love stories; they sell the fantasy that timing works out, communication errors are temporary and someone out there is about to sprint through an airport for you. The endings are always predictable, and we can see them from a mile away, yet we keep coming back for more and love them all. Rom-coms have become the unofficial soundtrack of the holiday, and give us a reminder of why we fell in love with these love stories in the first place.

Here are eight of the best romantic comedies you should watch this Valentine’s Day, whether you are having a cozy night in with the girls or with your partner:

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: A passionate writer dates a man as part of an article she is writing about relationship mistakes, whilst he is dating her as part of a bet, until it becomes real love. Valentine’s Day: The story of multiple couples in Los Angeles as they navigate love, heartbreak and unanticipated romance on Valentine’s Day. The Proposal: A book editor forces her assistant into a fake engagement to avoid deportation, but their staged romance unexpectedly turns real. When Harry Met Sally: The debate of whether a man and a woman can be just friends is tested over years of encounters and opportunities for romance between two acquaintances. 27 Dresses: A bridesmaid who always puts other needs in front of her own when it comes to wedding planning begins to question herself as a wedding enthusiast as her sister marries the man she is in love with. He’s Just Not That Into You: Friends and lovers in the city of Baltimore, all in their 20s and 30s, try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships. Crazy Stupid Love: A messy romantic comedy that follows a man rediscovering love, confidence and connection after his marriage falls apart. The Break-Up: A rom-com about a couple navigating a messy breakup while trying, and failing, to move on from one another.

Romantic comedies remind us that love is worth chasing despite imperfect journeys. These films allow us to find comfort in sweet gestures, bold declarations and the idea that love will always find its way back.