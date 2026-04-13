REFLECTIONS OF MY FIRST YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As my first year at West Virginia comes to an end, I have learned a lot. I have truly loved my first year here, and I’m happy I chose this place to live for four years of my life. Here are some takeaways from my year and some tips for incoming freshmen.

Try New Things

I made an effort to step out of my comfort zone by coming here in the first place. I lived in Pennsylvania for 18 years. I know every road and every direction in my hometown. Coming here was something new and challenging, being away from my family and friends at home. It was hard at first, and still I cry a little, missing my parents, siblings and friends, but I joined clubs here, I go out, I enjoy my classes because I’m learning about something that matters to me. My advice is to be involved. Go out with your friends, go to the club meeting and try classes that interest you. It’s scary, but so rewarding.

Friendships

Form meaningful friendships with the people you are around. Your friendships are the foundation of your enjoyment in college. They are there to support you on your best days and your worst days. You’re in charge of who you’re around and how people perceive you. Everyone has a different story; embrace the new people in your life. Find the people who best fit you as a person.

Your Independence

This time in your life is scary and so exciting. New things like managing your own schedule and doing your own laundry, you have to learn adulthood. Your independence comes with many responsibilities that you may not have had to deal with before. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help or even call your mom when you have a problem!

Dealing with Failure

Don’t get so caught up in your grades. Failure is not the end. Each failure is meant to challenge you and improve who you are as a person. Learn from your mistakes or failures. You are not a failure; you’ll figure it out. It may take a few tries, but you are on your way to success!

Your Self-care is Important

This past year, I have been prioritizing my mental health more. There is so much going on in your life. Prioritize your physical and mental health. Go for a walk outside or sit down and color. Carve out time for yourself, I have, and it gives me something to look forward to every day. It makes stressful days more manageable.