This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you guys, but I bleached my hair for four years before I finally realized it was time to stop. Before I left for college, I had my hair stylist dye my hair to match the roots I had growing, while the brown didn’t last long because of that strong bleach I had in my head, I learned after my second dye on how to make it last. I’ll give you my best tips!

Wait before washing

When you get your hair dyed, avoid washing your hair for about 72 hours. Dyeing your hair opens up the cuticle layer of hair. Preserve color by giving the cuticles time to close before washing your hair.

Wash your hair less often

When it comes to washing your hair, it’s best to wash it less, ideally 1-2 times a week. Washing every day strips color from your hair. Using proper products like sulfate-free, color safe shampoo and conditioner is very helpful for your hair. It is also very beneficial to wash your hair with cold water as the cold water seals the hair cuticle, keeping that color locked in.

Minimize heat damage

It’s always useful to reduce the amount of heat you use on your hair. I’m not saying remove all heat styling tools in general, I’m saying using a heat protectant. I use Pantene, it may not be the best, but it works. UV rays can also fade hair dye, just be careful!

Don’t skip hair masks

Lastly, using a hair mask about once a week can help prevent dark dyed hair. It prevents your hair from becoming over-dried, which is beneficial for your hair’s health. Keeping it looking shiny and moisturized!

It’s taking time to recover from all the bleach I put on my hair. Changes in my life routine have improved my hair health. If you’re on the road to getting away from bleaching your hair, be patient and I hope a few of my tips have helped!