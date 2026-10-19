RANKING THE SEASONS IN MORGANTOWN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now you may be wondering what the best time of year in Morgantown. This is my opinion, but as someone who has experienced all 4 seasons here, I think I can say which seasons are better than the others. Here is my ranking:

1. Fall In Morgantown

Up first is fall. This is the best time to be in Morgantown. The weather is perfect. It isn’t too hot but it is also not too cold. The leaves are changing, and the views are amazing. It is football season. That in itself is enough to say. Football season is unmatched. Between the blue lot and then going into the games. It’s just a great time. There are also soccer games and volleyball games. It is a lot of fun. There are great trails to walk on to take in the views.

2. Summer In Morgantown

After fall, summer is definitely the best. You can go swimming at Cheat Lake, which is just so fun. You can go on walks and hikes, which are also a lot of fun. It also isn’t as busy during the summer because there aren’t all the students here, so Morgantown is calm. If you are visiting Morgantown for the first time, summer might be the time to come. You can take it in without being overwhelmed by the busy student life. The only downside is walking up these hills in the heat.

3. Spring In Morgantown

Now spring is underrated. I love it because all the students come out of hibernation and everyone is outside. You can feel the motivation from students to get outside and have fun. You see all the flowers start blooming. You almost feel the town come back to life. The weather starts to become warm. People are out on the Mountainlair Green, the frats are playing music, and people are on walks. It makes you excited for summer.

4. Winter In Morgantown

Winter definitely comes in last. Hills and snow are not a good mix. It is definitely still beautiful when it snows, but when you are a student and walking, it is not fun, but that comes with being a college student. Everyone has to walk to class, so that would happen anywhere you go to school.

In the end, I love Morgantown and would choose it no matter the season. It’s a perfect college town and brings all the vibes of a college that you would want. These are just some of my favorite times of the year. You can have your own opinions, but if you are interested, these are mine.