PREPARING FOR SPRING BREAK: A COLLEGE STUDENTS GUIDE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students, spring break is more than just a week away from classes, it’s a chance to relax, reset and feel confident going into vacation. Whether you’re heading to the beach with friends or going home to see family, the days leading up to spring break can be the perfect time to get yourself organized and feeling your best. From planning outfits to doing a little self-care, a few simple steps can make the whole trip feel even more exciting.

One of the first things I always recommend doing is planning your outfits ahead of time. Instead of throwing random clothes into a suitcase the night before, try putting together outfits for different activities. If you’re going somewhere warm, think about swimsuits, beach cover-ups and casual daytime outfits. If you’re traveling or going home, pack comfortable clothes for the drive or flight. Trying outfits on before you pack can also save space and prevent bringing things you won’t actually wear.

Another helpful tip is to take some time for self-care before your trip. The weeks leading up to spring break can be stressful with exams and assignments, so doing small things to take care of yourself can make a big difference. Getting a haircut, doing your nails, trying a new hairstyle or spending a little time on skincare can help you feel refreshed. Even something simple like using a face mask or moisturizing can help you feel more put together before the trip.

It can also help to focus on a few healthy habits leading up to spring break. Drinking more water, getting enough sleep and staying active can make you feel more energized going into the week. College schedules can get hectic, especially with late nights studying, so using spring break as a reset for both your body and mind can really help.

If you’re going home instead of traveling somewhere warm, the preparation still matters. Seeing family and friends you haven’t seen in a while can make you want to look and feel your best. This could mean updating your wardrobe a little, cleaning up your appearance or just taking some extra time for self-care before heading home.

Finally, one of the best things you can do is pack early and stay organized. Making a quick packing list helps you remember important things like chargers, toiletries and travel essentials. Packing a few days ahead of time also reduces stress so you’re not rushing right before leaving.

For college students, spring break isn’t just about the destination, it’s about the excitement leading up to it. Taking time to prepare, take care of yourself and plan ahead can make the whole experience feel even better. By the time your trip begins, or the drive home starts, you’ll not only be ready for a break from school but also feel confident and refreshed.