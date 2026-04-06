PICNIC FOOD IDEAS FOR SPRING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather warms up, picnics become one of the easiest ways to spend time outside. A good picnic does not require complicated meals, so the best options are fresh, easy to transport and able to hold up without reheating. These simple recipes are perfect to bring to a spring picnic.

Fresh fruit salad

Fruit salad is a picnic staple because it is refreshing and easy to prepare ahead of time. It also travels well and does not require utensils beyond a fork.

To make a simple fruit salad, combine sliced strawberries, blueberries, green grapes and pineapple chunks in a large bowl. Add a small amount of lemon juice to keep the fruit from browning and to enhance the flavor. If you prefer a slightly sweeter option, a drizzle of honey can be added.

Store the fruit salad in a sealed container and keep it chilled until you are ready to leave. This helps maintain freshness, especially on warmer days.

Strawberry lemonade

A homemade drink can elevate a picnic without adding much effort. Strawberry lemonade is a simple option that feels seasonal and refreshing.

To prepare, blend fresh strawberries until smooth. In a pitcher, combine lemon juice, water and sugar, then stir in the strawberry puree. Adjust the sweetness to your preference and chill before serving.

For easier transport, pour the lemonade into a sealed bottle or mason jar. Adding ice right before serving will keep it from becoming diluted too quickly.

Egg salad sandwiches

Sandwiches are the most filling part of a picnic, and egg salad is a simple option that holds up well without needing to be reheated.

To prepare, boil eggs until fully cooked, then peel and chop them into small pieces. In a bowl, combine the eggs with mayonnaise, a small amount of mustard, salt and pepper. For added texture, you can include finely chopped celery.

Spread the mixture onto slices of sandwich bread, of your choosing, and assemble into sandwiches. Wrapping each sandwich in parchment paper or foil makes them easier to transport and keeps them fresh.

Chocolate-covered strawberries

Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl in short intervals, stirring between each round. Dip fresh strawberries into the melted chocolate and place them on parchment paper to set. Allow them to cool completely before packing.

Store them in a container with a lid, keeping them cool until ready to eat.

A successful picnic does not depend on elaborate recipes. Choosing simple foods that are fresh, easy to prepare and easy to transport allows you to focus more on the experience rather than the setup.