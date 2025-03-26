Pan-tastic: Decluttering Your Beauty Routine with Mindful Choices

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter.

In an age of overconsumption, where beauty products are constantly pushed through social media, PR packages and influencer recommendations, the idea of “Project Pan” has emerged as a movement to slow down and embrace mindful use of what we already have. The concept is simple: don’t buy a new product until you’ve used up the one you currently own. This philosophy helps save money, benefits the environment and encourages decluttering.

What Is Project Pan?

Project Pan is a beauty “challenge” that encourages individuals to “hit pan” on their products before purchasing new ones. The term “hitting pan” refers to using a product—usually a powder, such as eyeshadow or blush—down to the point where the bottom of the container is visible. The movement urges people to resist the urge to accumulate more products and instead focus on finishing what they already have in their beauty collection.

Why Is It Important?

In today’s consumer-driven world, overconsumption is rampant, especially in the beauty industry. Beauty brands release new collections constantly while TikTok, Instagram and YouTube influencers showcase new products almost daily. Often filled with the latest releases, PR packages add to the overwhelming number of choices. As a result, it’s easy for consumers to feel pressure to buy every new product that hits the market, even if they already have something that serves the same purpose.

The process of overconsumption has become normalized in the beauty community, but the reality is that most of us tend to use the same few products for our everyday makeup routine, even when we own dozens of alternatives.

Project Pan offers a solution to this cycle. Instead of buying the latest foundation or eyeshadow palette just because it’s trending, the movement encourages a more intentional approach: use what you have, only replace items when they’re truly empty and be more mindful of your consumption habits.

Saving Money and Reducing Waste

By embracing Project Pan, consumers not only save money but also help the environment. Overconsumption contributes to the growing waste problem, with beauty packaging often being non-recyclable and harmful to the planet. In addition, many makeup products expire after a certain period, leading to wasted products that are often tossed out unused.

According to a social justice platform TRVST, beauty packaging creates 120 billion units of trash per year. This includes plastic, paper, glass and metals that are improperly recycled and end up in landfills. By encouraging people to use what they already own, Project Pan can help reduce this environmental impact.

The reality is that makeup expires, so by purchasing products you’re never going to use you are contributing to the waste problem as well as wasting your money on products that go bad before you even have a chance to use them. It’s better for your wallet and for the planet, slow down and stick to what you already own.

Overconsumption Driven by Influencers

Beauty influencers often play a key role in promoting overconsumption. While they test and review a wide range of products, many influencers themselves tend to stick to a handful of trusted products in their routines. This contradiction between what’s promoted and what’s used underscores the need for more transparency in the beauty space.

It’s okay to buy what you like, but if you already have a product in your vanity that does the same thing, why not finish it before buying something new?

Donating Unused Products

For those with an overflow of unused makeup or skincare products, Project Pan also emphasizes the importance of donating to those in need. Women’s shelters often need beauty and hygiene products, and gently used or unopened items can make a huge difference for someone else. Friends and family can also benefit from products that no longer fit your style or preferences.

If you don’t like a product, or it’s not your shade, someone else can use it and enjoy it. There’s no reason to let it sit on your shelf and go to waste.

A Call for Mindful Beauty Consumption

Project Pan is more than just a beauty challenge—it’s a call for mindfulness in a world of constant consumption. By focusing on using what you already own, you can save money, reduce waste, and feel less overwhelmed by the endless stream of new products. While it’s okay to enjoy the latest beauty launches, Project Pan encourages a more balanced approach—one that respects both your wallet and the environment.

It’s about finding joy in what you already have, rather than always seeking the next new thing.

