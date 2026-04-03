OFFLINE IS THE NEW LUXURY, BUT AT WHAT COST?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are days when I catch myself reaching for my phone before I have even fully woken up, and that is usually when I know I need to log off for a second. As a college student, so much of my life happens online. I check assignments, answer emails, keep up with group chats, scroll TikTok, watch Instagram stories and somehow still feel like I am missing something. It is strange how being constantly connected can make you feel so disconnected from yourself. Lately, I have been realizing that one of the hardest things to hold onto in the digital age is your own taste, your own attention span and even your own personality.

Social media used to feel like a place to casually share your life, but now it feels more like a nonstop performance. Everything is optimized, monetized and filtered through whatever the algorithm wants people to see. Even things that are supposed to be fun start to feel exhausting when every post is trying to sell you a product, a lifestyle or a new version of yourself. After a while, scrolling does not feel inspiring, it just feels loud. It can make your own real life seem boring when it is being compared to influencers, aesthetic routines and people who have somehow turned every moment into content.

That is probably why being offline has started to feel so appealing. Not because going offline is some revolutionary act, but because it gives people space to think again. I think that is what so many of us are actually craving. We want hobbies that are not content ideas. We want conversations that do not become screenshots. We want to read something longer than a caption and spend time doing things that do not immediately need to be posted. For me, that looks like reading, going on walks, working on something creative or just sitting with my own thoughts without filling every quiet second with a screen.

At the same time, I do not think it is realistic to pretend everyone can just delete social media and disappear. A lot of people need to be online for work, school, networking and basic day-to-day life. As much as people love to romanticize logging off, being offline can be a privilege. It is easier to disconnect when your career does not depend on visibility and when you are not relying on the internet for opportunities, information or income. That is part of what makes this conversation more complicated than a simple “phones are bad” argument.

What bothers me most is how quickly even our desire for peace gets turned into a trend. Suddenly rest has to be branded, aesthetic and expensive to count. A walk becomes a wellness ritual or time away from your phone becomes a luxury product. But I do not think reclaiming your attention has to look glamorous to matter. It can be small. It can be leaving your phone in another room, saying no to mindless scrolling or finding things you genuinely enjoy when no one is watching.

Maybe offline really is the new luxury, but not in the way people think. To me, the real luxury is being present enough to know what you actually like, how you actually feel and who you are when the noise dies down. That kind of clarity feels rare right now, which is exactly why it matters.