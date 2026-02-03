NO BOYS ALLOWED – FEBRUARY GALENTINE’S NIGHT IDEAS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Female friendships are some of the most fulfilling and rewarding relationships one can have in their life. During a month known for celebrating love for partners, don’t forget to shower some extra love on your best girlfriends as well.

Take a trip to the grocery store for snacks, swing by the craft store on your way home and grab an idea off of this list!

1. Hearts and Crafts

There are just shy of a million different craft ideas that you could do with friends. Here’s a non-exhaustive spill of them to get you started!

Wine glass painting

Paper heart chains

Bedazzled sunglasses

Candle painting

Friendship/charm bracelets

2026 Bingo Cards

Canvas painting

2. Game Night

Game nights with best friends are always a good time, whether they’re competitive or just funny. If you’re not sure what to do besides your classic Spin-The-Bottle, let us help you out!

“Who’s Most Likely To” cards with your friend group.

“Who Knows Her Best?” trivia about each friend, and see who wins.

“Sip or Spill” if you’re feeling like dropping gossip.

“Galentines Bingo” and fill out a Bingo card with your friend’s personality traits/facts.

“Jenga” (pink and red colored, of course!), and each block has a question to answer on it

3. Galentine’s Gift Exchange

The holiday is about love, and if you like to show that through gift giving, maybe a gift exchange night is for you! Here’s some themes to try.

“Color Wheel”! Have each friend pick out either red, pink or white to make a gift basket out of, and which color they’d like to receive. Put together a color-coded basket, and do an exchange on girls’ night!

“Heart Breaker”! Set up a heart made out of red cups on a board. Put a piece of paper with a number that corresponds to a gift inside each cup, and cover the tops with red tissue paper. Each friend can “break” a piece of the heart and receive the gift that matches their number!

“Cupid’s Target”! The Valentine’s version of Secret Santa. Assign each friend another friend to shop for, and exchange!

Love is in the air, so make sure that you get to spend time with all of those who love and support you through life!