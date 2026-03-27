NEW TACO BELL MENU ITEMS TO TRY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taco Bell continues to be a favorite fast-food chain amongst the college crowd. Not only is their menu affordable, but they also stay open longer than most fast-food locations. Their late-night hours allow college students and customers in general to stop by after a night out with friends, or for a bite when it’s 2 A.M., and you haven’t had time to stock up at the grocery store. Taco Bell just recently held its annual Live Más Live event at the Hollywood Palladium on March 10th, with celebrity guests Vince Staples, who hosted the event, Benson Boone, Doja Cat, Finneas, Davante Adams, Demi Lovato and more. They revealed 20-plus new menu items, even announcing their decision to bring back their famous nacho fries for good! Here’s the list of their new releases!

Nacho Fries

Flamin’ Hot Nacho Fries:

Just like your regular nacho fries, but paired with Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese sauce for an extra kick

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets:

The signature nuggets are dusted in fiery Diablo seasoning

Doritos Cool Ranch Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets with Doritos Cool Ranch dipping sauce:

Nuggets dusted in Doritos Cool Ranch seasoning (pair with Doritos Cool Ranch dipping sauce for extra flavor)

Flamin’ Hot Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets:

Nuggets dusted in Flamin’ Hot seasoning

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie:

Imagine the flavors of the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight in a pie, similar to a key lime pie or sorbet

Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider:

This slider includes a creamy vanilla filling, crispy cinnamon sugar tostada, grilled with a caramelized cinnamon sugar crust and wrapped in a tortilla

Cheesy G Sliders:

Includes two soft flatbreads, each filled with freshly fried daily white-corn shells, mozzarella, pepperjack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and your choice of steak or chicken

Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa:

Crispy tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, green chile sauce, a three-cheese blend, cabbage, pico de gallo and served with a new jalapeño citrus salsa and an avocado verde salsa

Mexican Pizza Empanadas:

Your choice of three or six bite-sized empanadas filled with seasoned beef, a melty 3-cheese blend, a flavorful sauce and served with Mexican pizza sauce on the side for dipping

Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad:

Similar to the classic, but with seasoned beef, Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and refried beans in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl rimmed with Flamin’ Hot seasoning

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada:

An empanada filled with birthday cake batter, topped with pink frosting and rainbow sprinkle

Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas:

This set of dessert empanadas comes with one chocolate fudge and one caramel empanada per order for the ultimate dessert duo

Strawberry & Cream Mexican Pizza Bite:

A tostada with a scoop of cheesecake filling, chopped strawberries macerated with cinnamon sugar and topped with white chocolate shavings

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero:

Just like the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, but with zero sugar

Strawberry Horchata Refresca:

This sweet and creamy drink is filled with cinnamon and vanilla, swirled with juicy strawberry syrup and topped with real freeze-dried strawberry pieces

Cold Brew with Purple Horchata Cold Foam:

Cold brew topped with signature purple cold foam with cinnamon and vanilla

Salt & Straw Tacolate Chiller:

All the flavors from the original Tacolate are now blended and served as a sippable Chiller

Fire Queso Sauce Packet:

Just like the iconic hot sauce packet, but edible

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Under Eye Patches:

Eyes patches infused with caffeine and a refreshing boost of citrus

Queso Cracked Cantina Bowl:

A bowl with seasoned rice, slow-roasted chicken, black beans, lettuce, purple cabbage, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija dip, and topped with chile lime seasoning that includes a cheddar cheese top layer

Firecracker Burrito:

A red flour tortilla shell filled with seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, fiesta tortilla strips, creamy chipotle sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and a sprinkling of cayenne poppin’ crystals

This list is filled with diverse options and has food for anyone craving a flavorful meal or for those with a sweet tooth wishing for dessert. I think I am most excited to try the Cheesy G Sliders because of all that cheese! With all the options on this list, you’re sure to find something that your taste buds will enjoy.