NEW MOVIES TO ADD TO YOUR WATCHLIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many reasons to be excited for spring: warmer weather, blooming flowers and more daylight! We’ve already gotten a taste of a few 50-degree days but just wait until shorts and tank tops become the everyday attire. I don’t know if any of you have noticed, but warmer weather isn’t the only thing we’re being blessed with. The lengthy list of movies coming out this spring was made for the girlies: packed with romance, drama, action and much more. Here are some of my top picks that I think all the ladies will love!

“The Bride!” – March 6th

This first movie was already released in theaters on March 6th and stars Jessie Buckley, who has recently received many awards for her role in Hamnet, and Christian Bale. “The Bride!” is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and is based in 1930’s Chicago. The infamous Dr. Euphronius brings a woman who was murdered back to life to be Frankenstein’s personal companion. Together, they revolt against a corrupt and conformist society.

“Reminders of Him” – March 13th

Starring Maika Monroe as Kenna Rowan and Tyriq Withers as Ledger Ward, “Reminders of Him” is centered around Kenna Rowan’s journey after experiencing a life-altering heartbreak and seven years in prison. She tries to reconnect with her daughter but is shut out by seemingly everyone, until she finds understanding in a handsome bar owner. She has loved, and she has lost, but will she love again?

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” – March 20th

“Ready or Not”, which was released in 2019, has quickly become a cult classic within the film community. This movie is loved by many for its thriller-comedy elements that perfectly incorporate the hide-and-seek horror trope. Due to many requests, they decided to bring it back for part two! This film is being released today, and it is bigger, bolder and deadlier. “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” once again stars Samara Weaving as Grace Le Domas, but this time it will also include Kathryn Newton who plays her little sister. Together, they must escape four families that are out to claim the throne.

“Project Hail Mary” – March 20th

“Project Hail Mary” is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and is also being released today! This movie was just released and stars Ryan Gosling. He plays a science teacher who wakes up and realizes he’s on a spaceship all alone and far from home. Ryland (Gosling) has no recollection of how he ended up there, but slowly, he’s able to piece everything together. As his memories become less fuzzy, the purpose of his mission becomes clear. He was sent there to remove the unknown substance that is plaguing the sun and bringing Earth closer to extinction. How will he manage to save the world when he is all by himself? Or is he?

“Forbidden Fruits” March 27th

This next movie is one that I am highly excited for… “Forbidden Fruits”! The casting for this movie is female-led and is one of my favorites of the year, including Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandria Shipp and Emma Chamberlain. “Forbidden Fruits” is a mix of horror, comedy and fantasy all in one. Apple (Reinhart) is the leader of a witchy cult that is based in a mall, and Cherry (Pedretti) and Fig (Shipp) are her members. They recruit Pumpkin (Tung) to become their newest member, and she ends up challenging the group’s dynamics. Will the cult crash and burn? Watch and find out!

“The Drama” April 3rd

Now, for the movie we’ve all been waiting for: “The Drama”! Starring our generation’s favorite actors, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, “The Drama” is about an engaged couple that face a new plot twist the week before their wedding… and not the good kind. What was meant to be the joyful and romantic union of two people in love quickly spirals into an incredibly uncomfortable situation full of drama. This film is released in theaters on April 3rd, and I trust we will all be sitting with a bucket of popcorn ready to watch “The Drama” unfold.