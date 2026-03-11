NEW AND UPCOMING RESTAURANTS IN MORGANTOWN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a college town like Morgantown, the food scene never stays the same for long. Over the past few months, new restaurants have opened their doors while other businesses have announced plans to move in, giving students and locals more places to eat, meet and hang out. Here are a few new restaurants in the Morgantown area and a few new places to expect to see in the coming months:

New Restaurants

Raising Cane’s Chicken:

Located on 3515 University Town Centre Drive, this chicken spot opened in early February. From its beer battered chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries to its famous Cane’s sauce and Texas Toast, this restaurant is open seven days a week.

Bites X Sips:

This Morgantown eatery is known for its bold flavors and a cozy atmosphere, offering a globally inspired American menu of signature bowls, gourmet burgers, artisan paninis and coffee made with fresh ingredients. Located in a food truck on 1625 Sabraton Avenue, this spot is perfect for a quick and easy meal.

Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar:

Located on 132 Pleasant Street, this restaurant gives its guests the true dining experience. Recognized for its variety of wood-fired gourmet pizzas and fresh seafood dishes, it provides options for all tastes in a modern, rustic setting inspired by Appalachia.

Restaurants Coming Soon

7 Brew:

This grab and go coffee spot will be opening sometime later this year. Located on 7 Chaplin Hill Road just below University Town Centre next to the Sheetz, 7 Brew aims to cultivate kindness while serving bold drinks and has become one of the fastest-growing drive-thru beverage brands in the country.

LIT POT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot:

Set to open in the early spring of 2026, this restaurant franchise combines hot pot and Korean BBQ for an interactive dining experience. Guests choose from a wide variety of meats, seafood, vegetables, spices and sauces, cooking their food at the table in a simmering broth or on a grill. With flavorful side dishes and customizable options, it offers a diverse and satisfying meal.

Dave & Buster’s

Opening in the fall of 2026, this entertainment venue combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a large arcade, offering casual dining alongside interactive games for all ages.