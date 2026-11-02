NATURE IS CALLING: THE BEST OUTDOOR DAY TRIPS NEAR MORGANTOWN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between classes, assignments and busy weekends, it can be easy to forget how much there is to explore outside Morgantown. Luckily, West Virginia’s mountain scenery and neighboring states’ national parks offer plenty of opportunities to get away without planning an entire vacation. Whether you’re looking for a short hike, a waterfall worth photographing or a scenic drive with friends, there are outdoor destinations for every kind of day trip.

Some spots are close enough for a spontaneous afternoon adventure, while others are better suited for an early start and a full day of exploring. From the overlooks at Coopers Rock State Forest to the iconic bridge at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, there are plenty of places to add to your list when you’re ready to trade campus for the great outdoors.

National Parks and Historic Sites Worth the Drive

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Location: Southern West Virginia, near Fayetteville

Drive time: Approximately three hours from Morgantown

If you’re looking for a destination that captures West Virginia’s natural beauty, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is a great place to start. Designated as a national park in 2020, it is home to the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, dramatic canyon views and miles of hiking trails. Visitors can explore scenic overlooks, go rock climbing or try whitewater rafting for a more adventurous day.

One popular stop is Sandstone Falls, the largest waterfall on the New River, where visitors can take an accessible boardwalk to view the falls. With plenty of opportunities for sightseeing and outdoor activities, New River Gorge is an excellent option for a full day away from campus. There is no entrance fee to the park, although some activities and services may have separate costs.

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Location: Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Drive time: Approximately two hours and 45 minutes from Morgantown

For a day trip that combines history and outdoor adventure, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park offers something a little different. Located where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet, the town is surrounded by scenic mountains, river views and historic landmarks. Visitors can walk through the preserved 19th-century town, explore exhibits about its role in American history and hike trails leading to panoramic overlooks.

The Maryland Heights trail is a popular option for hikers looking for a view of the town and the rivers below, although its steep sections make it more challenging than a casual stroll. Those who prefer a slower-paced visit can spend the day exploring the historic streets and enjoying the scenery. Be sure to check current entrance fees and parking information before heading out.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Location: Northeast Ohio, between Cleveland and Akron

Drive time: Approximately three hours and 20 minutes from Morgantown

If you want to explore somewhere outside West Virginia, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio makes for a scenic getaway. The park features wooded trails, rolling hills, river valleys and historic sites along the Ohio & Erie Canal. One of its most popular attractions is Brandywine Falls, a beautiful waterfall accessible by a short walk along a boardwalk and trail system.

Beyond the waterfalls, visitors can hike, bike sections of the Towpath Trail or simply enjoy the peaceful scenery. Its combination of accessible attractions and longer outdoor trails makes it a good choice for groups with different interests and activity levels. Since the park covers a large area, planning a few stops ahead of time can help you make the most of a single-day visit.

Shenandoah National Park

Location: Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia

Drive time: Approximately four hours and 15 minutes from Morgantown

For those willing to spend a little more time on the road, Shenandoah National Park offers some of the most memorable mountain views in the region. The park is best known for Skyline Drive, a scenic roadway with overlooks stretching across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Visitors can stop for photographs, hike forested trails or seek out waterfalls tucked into the mountains.

Shenandoah also includes portions of the Appalachian Trail, giving hikers options ranging from shorter walks to more challenging routes. Fall is especially popular for its colorful foliage, while spring and summer bring green landscapes and flowing waterfalls. Because of the longer drive, leaving early is a good idea if you want time to explore without feeling rushed.

Closer to Home: Forests and Outdoor Escapes

Coopers Rock State Forest

Location: Near Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Drive time: Approximately 20–30 minutes from Morgantown

You don’t have to drive for hours to find incredible views. Coopers Rock State Forest is one of the easiest outdoor escapes for WVU students, making it a great option for a spontaneous afternoon or a weekend morning. Its famous overlooks offer sweeping views of the Cheat River Gorge, while its network of trails provides opportunities for both casual walks and more challenging hikes.

Visitors can explore the forest, pack a picnic or spend time photographing the surrounding mountains. The Raven Rock area is another option for those who want to explore beyond the main overlook. Because it is so close to campus, Coopers Rock is especially convenient for students who want to get outside without committing to an entire day of driving.

Monongahela National Forest

Location: Eastern West Virginia

Drive time: Varies depending on the destination within the forest

For a more immersive mountain experience, Monongahela National Forest offers an enormous stretch of public land filled with rugged landscapes, high-elevation views, waterfalls and hiking trails. Covering more than 900,000 acres, the forest has a wide range of places to explore, from quiet wooded paths to expansive mountain overlooks.

Rather than trying to see the entire forest in one trip, choose a particular destination to build your day around. Areas such as Dolly Sods Wilderness are known for their distinctive landscapes and open views, while other sections offer forested trails and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors at a slower pace. Conditions can change quickly at higher elevations, so check the weather and trail conditions before leaving.

Tips for Planning Your Day Trip

Before heading out, take a few minutes to plan your route and decide which attractions you want to prioritize. Some parks are much larger than they appear on a map, and trying to fit too many stops into one day can leave you spending more time in the car than enjoying the scenery.

Bring comfortable walking shoes, water, snacks and weather-appropriate clothing. Cell service can be unreliable in remote areas, so downloading maps ahead of time is helpful. It is also worth checking park websites for current trail closures, parking information, entrance fees and seasonal conditions.

If you’re traveling with friends, consider packing a picnic to save money and give everyone a chance to relax between activities. And remember that not every trip needs to involve a strenuous hike. A scenic overlook, a short waterfall trail or an afternoon exploring a historic town can be just as rewarding.

Your Next Outdoor Adventure Awaits

Living in Morgantown means having access to some incredible outdoor destinations, many of which are only a short drive away. Whether you want to spend an afternoon at Coopers Rock, explore the history of Harpers Ferry or plan a longer adventure to New River Gorge, there is no shortage of ways to experience the region beyond campus.

The best part is that you don’t need an entire vacation or a big budget to get started. Gather a few friends, pick a destination and make a day of exploring somewhere new. Your next favorite spot might be closer than you think.