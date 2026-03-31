NATIONAL CROCHET MONTH: MY COMPLETED PIECES THIS YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 2026 was National Crochet Month, and as an avid fiber artist, here’s a short recap of my pieces so far this year! I bought a bunch of yarn before Jo-Ann’s craft store went out of business, so 2 out of these 3 pieces were an attempt to use that up.

1. Flower Bouquet Blanket

Original photo by Katelyn Elliott

The first project I started and completed in 2026 was the viral flower bouquet blanket, a circular blanket with a single color base, trimmed with green leaves and flowers of a color of your choice. When pulled up by the middle, it resembles a bouquet of flowers. This piece was one of the biggest ones I’ve attempted, and took about two weeks to complete over winter break, but it’s the one I’m most proud of!

2. Infinity Granny Rectangle Throw Blanket

Original photo by Katelyn Elliott

As any crocheter knows, the granny square only stops when you decide it’s big enough. A spin on the infinity granny square blanket, I found a rectangle pattern,\ and spun shades of blue and white into a small-sized blanket. Now used as a decorative throw over my desk chair, the repetitive pattern took about a week to complete, two weeks for the second one I made!

3. Star Blanket (5 point)

Original photo by Katelyn Elliott

Another design that had its popular run on TikTok for a little while was the 6-point, 6-day star blanket but after having difficulty with the pattern, I adjusted and found a 5-point one instead. Using up a bunch of miscellaneous rainbow yarn, this piece took a little less than two weeks, and quite a few episodes of Netflix’s “The Resident,” to finish!