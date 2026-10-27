MY “UNDERRATED” LIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many things that I do so often that many people don’t. This is my list of things I do or like that I find extremely underrated, and highly recommend to anyone who wants to try new things!

Doing Things Alone

Being alone has never bothered me, but I know this isn’t the case for everyone. Especially when it comes to being out in public alone, this is a skill that came naturally to me. Specifically, I spent so much time with myself when I lived in New York City for my first semester of college, and really learned to love it. I went window shopping alone; I took myself out to eat and to Broadway shows, but I never felt lonely. I felt at peace. I could do whatever I wanted on my own time and learned to enjoy my own company. I think this is so important when developing a good and healthy relationship with yourself. Obviously, hanging out with other people and enjoying the company of others is important, but finding the balance between both is so refreshing.

Sewing

Sewing is such an underrated skill and hobby. I never thought about picking it up, actually. I was first introduced to the skill when I had to take a costuming class for my major. The class was pretty much all sewing. Machine sewing, all types of hand sewing, installing buttons and these are just a few of the things we learned. It was actually so relaxing to just sit, listen to music, and sew. I also now know how to make my own clothes if I wanted to, or repair things I already own. There are so many benefits, and I cannot recommend it enough!

Giving Gifts

There’s always so much excitement around receiving gifts, but I get just as excited when shopping for gifts for people and coming up with ideas that are curated around that person and what they like! I think the whole process of gift-giving is so much fun. It’s all so worth it when you get to see them open it too. Giving to others and putting actual thought into the gifts is so fulfilling to me.

The Photoshoot Is The Hangout

This is definitely my absolute favorite on the list. Rather than waiting for a specific occasion to dress up and take Instagram pictures with friends, we center our entire hangout around getting ready just for the pictures. We get ready together and discuss and decide on a vibe or specific inspo for our pics. Then, we pick out a nearby location, dress accordingly, and take each other’s pictures! It is seriously one of my favorite activities ever, and the pictures come out so good every time. We usually go out to dinner after to catch up, look over pictures, and decide on our favorites to post. It is such a perfect way to end the hangout.