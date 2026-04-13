MY SUMMER READING LIST

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is one of the few times of year when reading feels less like an obligation and more like an escape. With the longer days and good weather, its perfect opportunity to pick up a good book. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, traveling somewhere new or just enjoying a quiet afternoon, the right book can shape your entire summer experience. This reading list brings together a mix of genres and voices, offering something for every kind of reader looking to make the most of their time off:

“Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune:

Percy returns to her childhood lake town years after a falling out with her best friend and first love, Sam. As the story shifts between past and present summers, she must confront the mistake that ended their relationship and decide if it can be repaired.

“The Summer of Broken Rules” by K. L. Walther:

Meredith heads to Martha’s Vineyard for her cousin’s wedding, still grieving the loss of her sister. While playing a family-wide game of assassin, she meets someone new who helps her open up and embrace life again.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han:

Belly spends every summer at a beach house with family friends, but this year everything changes as she grows older. She finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle that forces her to navigate friendship, love, and growing up.

“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle:

After her mother’s death, Katy travels to Italy and mysteriously meets her mom as a young woman. Through their unexpected time together, she gains a deeper understanding of grief, identity, and their relationship.

“Beach Read” by Emily Henry:

Two rival writers, one focused on romance and the other on literary fiction, end up living next door for the summer. They challenge each other to swap genres, leading to creative breakthroughs and an unexpected romance.

“People We Meet On Vacation” by Emily Henry:

Best friends Poppy and Alex take yearly summer trips together despite being complete opposites. After a falling out, they reunite for one last vacation that could change their relationship forever.

“It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey:

A glamorous socialite is sent to a small seaside town to prove she can be independent. There, she clashes with a no-nonsense fisherman, and their tension quickly turns into romance.

“Meet Me At The Lake” by Carley Fortune:

Fern spends a perfect day with a stranger who promises to meet her again a year later but never shows. When he reappears years later, she must decide whether to trust him and revisit what they once had.

“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid:

Four famous siblings throw an epic end-of-summer party in Malibu that spirals out of control. Over the course of one night, long-buried family secrets come to the surface.

“We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart:

Cadence returns to her family’s private island after a mysterious accident left her with memory loss. As she pieces together what happened, she uncovers a shocking truth about her family and herself.