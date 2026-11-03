MY SECRET TO GLOWY SKIN: THE PRODUCTS THAT CHANGED MY SKIN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always wanted that effortless, glowy skin that looks like you are wearing a filter in real life. Unfortunately, achieving that look has not always been so easy. I have struggled with skin issues, especially eczema, which has flared up pretty badly on my face. Dealing with dry patches and irritation that seemed like it never seemed to cooperate, it was important that I found a routine that worked. I have discovered a few products and habits that have made a noticeable difference in how my skin looks and feels. I know everyone’s skin is different, but these have been my go-to secret for achieving that glow. My biggest game changer? Dermaplaning.

Dermaplaning

About every three weeks, I have started incorporating dermaplaning into my routine, and it has genuinely been a game changer. Dermaplaning removes dead skin cells and fine facial hair. One of the biggest differences for me is how my makeup applies afterward. My foundation lays so much smoother, and my makeup overall just blends so much better. Of course, because I struggle with difficult skin, I have to be careful about what I do to my skin. Dermaplaning can aggravate sensitive skin, so I avoid it when I have irritated patches. Glowy skin is never worth compromising your skin barrier.

Micellar water

One of the simplest steps in my routine is using micellar water every morning and night. It has become a staple because it removes the everyday buildup, which is a selling point for me because I am not a big fan of face wash because it irritates my skin. I use it in the morning to remove any buildup, and at night I use it to remove makeup.

CeraVe Moisturizer

CeraVe is my favorite moisturizer, hands down. If there’s anything I have learned from dealing with dry skin, it’s that moisturizing is not something I can skip. I also apply moisturizer in the morning and at night to always keep my skin hydrated. This is also a crucial step when dermaplaning!

Rhode Glazing Milk

I have recently just gotten on the Rhode skincare train, and I’m obsessed! This product itself changes the game for achieving that glowy skin I have wanted for so long. I use it almost as a primer before I put makeup on, and it makes it look so shiny and perfect.

Aquaphor

This is the one product that has stayed loyal to me the longest. When I say I use Aquaphor for everything, I mean everything. I use it on my eyelids, my lips, my eyelashes and sometimes just all over my face. A little beauty secret: if you are trying to achieve that dewy makeup look, smother your face with Aquaphor. Warning: you will look greasy, but your foundation will lay so great on top of it. I think it is the perfect finishing touch when my skin needs some extra care.