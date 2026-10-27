MY NONNEGOTIABLES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are always a few things that we have that we will never replace with a different product. They are just so perfect that we use them every day. I have a few things that no one will ever be able to change my mind on. Here they are.

Aquaphor

Now this is my number one product. I use it every single day. I especially use it before bed. I get such chapped lips, but I struggle with sensitive skin. This product is so multi-functional. My favorite is to use it on my lips, but I use it on my face and hands as well. I put it on my healed tattoos. It is just a perfect moisturizer if you have dry, sensitive skin.

Vanilla Perfume

Vanilla is my favorite scent by far. It lasts so long and just smells so warm and cozy. My top perfumes are Vanilla Skin, Eilish, and Kayali Vanilla 28. These perfumes last so long and always get me the most compliments. Vanilla Skin and Eilish are more affordable than the Kayali, but they are all so worth it.

Uggs

Uggs are my favorite fall and winter shoes. They are so comfortable and go with everything. They also last so long. I have had my pairs for years, and they still hold up. They have so many different styles and colors, but they all go with your fall and winter outfits.

Rainbow Flip Flops

These are my staple shoes in the summer. They are the perfect flip-flops. They are made very well and are very durable. They mold to your feet and are so comfortable. They can be worn with a nice sundress or can be worn with shorts and a T-shirt.

Sacheu Lip Stain

This is the only part in my makeup routine that I will not change. The color Pinked is the perfect color for your lips without being over the top. They are affordable and last for so long. Once you peel them off, you put a gloss over top, and you have the perfect lip shade.

Coach Purse

A Coach purse is my go-to bag. My mini Teri bag is my favorite go-to bag. It goes with every single outfit. The gold hardware against the signature Coach canvas is so easy to pair with so many different outfits. The bags are well made and will last you for years to come.

These are some of my favorite products that I use every single day. They are most definitely worth the money, and they will last you for years. They are good quality, and you won’t have to keep replacing them; when you run out, it won’t break the bank.