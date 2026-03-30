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WVU | Style > Beauty

MY MAKEUP ROUTINE

Talia Cartwright Student Contributor, West Virginia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been doing my makeup pretty much the same way for years. Most of what I know came from watching makeup tutorials in middle school and then figuring out what actually works for me. My routine is fairly simple and I tend to stick to the same products unless something runs out or I decide to try something new.

1. Skin Prep

First I make sure my face is clean. I wash it with whatever cleanser I am using at the moment. Right now that is the Bubble Soft Launch Gel Cleanser.

Instead of using a traditional primer, I use CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Face and Body Lotion. I have never liked the way most primers feel on my skin and this works just as well. I apply it and let it sit for a bit so it absorbs into my skin but is still slightly tacky before I start my makeup.

2. The Base

I like a very light base, so I start with the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. In the same step I apply the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer under my eyes, on my eyelids and over any discoloration.

To blend it, I use my pointer finger. It sounds strange, but I once saw a makeup artist do it in a tutorial and I have done it that way ever since.

After that I use Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder and really pack it on anywhere I applied concealer. While that sits, I attempt to contour my nose. Sometimes it looks good and sometimes it looks like nothing changed. I use the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer to make my nose look slimmer, then apply more Airspun powder to soften it.

While everything is still baking, I use the Merit Bronzer Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer where you would normally contour, under my cheekbones, along my jawline and around the corners of my forehead.

Once that is blended, I brush away the excess powder with the Too Faced bronzer to warm up my face since my skin is very pale. Then I apply the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo high on my cheekbones.

3. The Eyes and Eyebrows

My eyebrows are probably the part of my routine I care about the most. I usually use the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil, which has been my go-to for years. Recently I picked up a different one because the store was out, but the e.l.f. pencil is normally my favorite.

After filling them in, I set them with NYX The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler.

Most days I skip eyeshadow, but when I do wear it I keep it simple. I start with the Too Faced bronzer across my lids and then use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Sultry Palette. I mix the shades Dystopian and Slate to create a subtle smoky eye, placing the darkest shade on the outer corners.

For eyeliner I use the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black. I do a wing on the outer corner and a small point on the inner corner.

After that I set my face with Morphe Continuous Setting Mist. I spray a lot of it, then use a mini fan so everything melts together. While it finishes setting I usually start working on my hair because my routine is always makeup first, then hair, then outfit.

Once everything is dry, I apply Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara.

4. Lips

For lips it depends on the look I want. My favorite lipstick is the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade Rum Raisin. If I want something more simple, I use the NYX Slim Lip Pencil in the shade Ever with whatever lip gloss I have nearby.

Right now I am finishing up the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Peptide Lip Treatment in the shade Dip, which I got as a Sephora birthday gift a couple years ago. Even the mini size has lasted forever and I really like the color.

That is basically my makeup routine. I don’t like to wear makeup every day, but when I do, this is what I do. My skincare routine is much simpler, so there is not much to explain there. The only real advice I have is to try not to sleep in your makeup after a long day or night, which is something I am definitely still working on.

Talia Cartwright

WVU '26

Talia is the president and editor in chief of West Virginia University’s Her Campus chapter, where she studies journalism and marketing. She hopes to pursue a career in fashion and beauty journalism or marketing in New York City. Her interests include creating social media content and writing articles focused on fashion, pop culture, beauty and lifestyle.