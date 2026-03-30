MY MAKEUP ROUTINE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been doing my makeup pretty much the same way for years. Most of what I know came from watching makeup tutorials in middle school and then figuring out what actually works for me. My routine is fairly simple and I tend to stick to the same products unless something runs out or I decide to try something new.

1. Skin Prep

First I make sure my face is clean. I wash it with whatever cleanser I am using at the moment. Right now that is the Bubble Soft Launch Gel Cleanser.

Instead of using a traditional primer, I use CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Face and Body Lotion. I have never liked the way most primers feel on my skin and this works just as well. I apply it and let it sit for a bit so it absorbs into my skin but is still slightly tacky before I start my makeup.

2. The Base

I like a very light base, so I start with the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. In the same step I apply the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer under my eyes, on my eyelids and over any discoloration.

To blend it, I use my pointer finger. It sounds strange, but I once saw a makeup artist do it in a tutorial and I have done it that way ever since.

After that I use Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder and really pack it on anywhere I applied concealer. While that sits, I attempt to contour my nose. Sometimes it looks good and sometimes it looks like nothing changed. I use the Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer to make my nose look slimmer, then apply more Airspun powder to soften it.

While everything is still baking, I use the Merit Bronzer Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer where you would normally contour, under my cheekbones, along my jawline and around the corners of my forehead.

Once that is blended, I brush away the excess powder with the Too Faced bronzer to warm up my face since my skin is very pale. Then I apply the Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo high on my cheekbones.

3. The Eyes and Eyebrows

My eyebrows are probably the part of my routine I care about the most. I usually use the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil, which has been my go-to for years. Recently I picked up a different one because the store was out, but the e.l.f. pencil is normally my favorite.

After filling them in, I set them with NYX The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler.

Most days I skip eyeshadow, but when I do wear it I keep it simple. I start with the Too Faced bronzer across my lids and then use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Sultry Palette. I mix the shades Dystopian and Slate to create a subtle smoky eye, placing the darkest shade on the outer corners.

For eyeliner I use the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black. I do a wing on the outer corner and a small point on the inner corner.

After that I set my face with Morphe Continuous Setting Mist. I spray a lot of it, then use a mini fan so everything melts together. While it finishes setting I usually start working on my hair because my routine is always makeup first, then hair, then outfit.

Once everything is dry, I apply Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara.

4. Lips

For lips it depends on the look I want. My favorite lipstick is the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade Rum Raisin. If I want something more simple, I use the NYX Slim Lip Pencil in the shade Ever with whatever lip gloss I have nearby.

Right now I am finishing up the Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Peptide Lip Treatment in the shade Dip, which I got as a Sephora birthday gift a couple years ago. Even the mini size has lasted forever and I really like the color.

That is basically my makeup routine. I don’t like to wear makeup every day, but when I do, this is what I do. My skincare routine is much simpler, so there is not much to explain there. The only real advice I have is to try not to sleep in your makeup after a long day or night, which is something I am definitely still working on.