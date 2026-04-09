MY GO-TO CURLY HAIR PRODUCTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes hot weather and frizzy hair. Straightening your hair is not worth it this time of year because the chances of it lasting all day are slim. This could be because of sweat, humidity or water from the pool or ocean. Even when it is colder outside, taking a break from the flat iron is important to minimize heat damage. It’s time to embrace your natural hair and rock whatever texture you have! Here are some wavy/curly products that you can try out this summer!

Pattern Hydration Shampoo

I started using this shampoo at the beginning of the 25-26 school year and immediately fell in love with it. It leaves my hair feeling fresh and clean, without leaving behind a residue like other shampoos I’ve tried. This shampoo is also lightweight, so it doesn’t weigh my curls down. Plus, it smells amazing!

Pattern Lightweight Conditioner

I condition my hair with a conditioner that is also from Pattern. Although this conditioner claims to be lightweight, it’s still thick enough that my hair feels like it’s getting the proper hydration it needs. Keeping your hair hydrated in the summer is key because it is easily dried out from the sun, the chlorine in pool water and salt from the beach. Just like the shampoo, it doesn’t leave a heavy residue behind and leaves my hair smelling fresh.

Creme of Nature Perfect 7 Argan Oil Leave-In Treatment

As soon as I get out of the shower, I start applying styling products to my hair. I have found that applying product onto sopping wet hair allows my hair’s end result to be less frizzy, which is especially helpful in the summer! I like this leave-in because it doesn’t leave my hair greasy but also manages to make it soft and smooth.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Frizz Control Sculpting Gel

I really enjoy using this gel because it creates a strong hold for my curls and helps them look more defined. This product, just like all the others, is lightweight and doesn’t require a lot of product. Using lightweight products allows for not just definition, but also volume!

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Activating Mousse

The last styling product I like to use is mousse, specifically the one from Not Your Mother’s. I always find that my hair has more volume and holds its shape a lot better whenever I use this mousse. Once dried, it leaves a slight cast in the hair, which also helps fight frizz. Once my hair is completely dry, I like to get rid of the crunchy cast by scrunching my hair and shaking it from the roots.

Diffuser

Lastly, I like to dry my hair with a diffuser. I don’t have a specific recommendation for what brand to use, but I do recommend never drying your hair on high heat as that causes heat damage and frizz. I like to go slower through this process and gently dry my hair by hover diffusing and then cupping sections of my curls into the diffuser head and pressing the hair up to my scalp. This allows for tighter forming and longer-lasting curls!

I know it can be tempting to pick up the blow dryer and the straightener to achieve sleek, straight hair. Some people feel like it’s lower maintenance than maintaining curly hair, which I can understand. During the summer, however, it’s highly unlikely that the weather and summer activities won’t ruin the straight hair you put a lot of time and effort into straightening. It’s also much healthier to give your hair breaks from the heat styling tools. My last point is simply that textured hair is beautiful! Whether you have loose waves or tight coils, all hair textures are equally deserving of love and appreciation. If you decide to step out with your natural hair this summer, I hope these products can help you feel your most beautiful!