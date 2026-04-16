MY FRESHMAN YEAR EXPERIENCE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

West Virginia University was never a top option for me to attend college. I was never picky with where I wanted to go to school, with my only reservation being that I needed to be as far away as possible from everything I knew. This included any colleges in my state as well as neighboring ones, as I felt that my potential was elsewhere. I was always questioned why I had even applied to West Virginia University, but to me, it was a college that offered nearly everything I wanted. My top choice was always Penn State, which seems silly, but the culture and idea of attending college there always seemed perfect. The environment, the people and the thought of living so far away and finally being truly independent were so appealing to me. But it was only after I saw my financial aid offer and realized the amount of debt I would be in that I distanced myself from that dream and looked elsewhere. And that’s when I found West Virginia University.

I am from Reno, Nevada, which is an eight-hour plane flight or a one-day, sixteen-hour drive to West Virginia University. Yes, it seems so random, but at the time, the forensics program interested me. The idea of working as a police officer and then becoming an FBI special agent seemed like a dream, and I genuinely thought that the program offered would put me in the best position possible to make my dreams a reality. When I visited for the very first time, I disliked it. In fact, I swore it off. There were nice things about Morgantown and a few signs that seemed to point me toward choosing the college, but I felt as though it was a run-down, crumbling town with gloomy weather. However, it was only after I had left and returned home that I realized that it may be the only option for me. No, this was not the only college I had applied to; in fact, I had so many options it was overwhelming. But the one thing that made West Virginia University unique from the others was its distance from home. I have nothing against my hometown or the people who live there; I just always knew I wanted to get out and go somewhere new. I wanted a fresh start, and most importantly, I wanted to find myself.

So, I decided to commit to West Virginia University the day before I had to make my final decision. I wasn’t angry or sad about it; in fact, I was excited and hopeful. No, my memories from the visit were not as I had hoped they would be, but they were able to help me picture what life may look like a year from now. When I told my parents about my decision, they were not pleased, which was understandable, as it was so far from home, but they were supportive as they wanted what was best for me.

Over the summer, I took a First-Year Trip, which introduced me to the school and gave me the chance to meet a few people before entering my freshman year. Lucky for me, I met a few good girls and shared so many memories with them that I still cherish to this day. But that trip was the beginning of falling in love with the school, the people and the pride.

When my parents said their final goodbyes and I officially moved into my dorm, I was beyond excited. I had a new person I was living with and a new life ahead of me, so the possibilities seemed endless. The first day I went out and visited the frats, which was when I realized the party life may not be for me. But nevertheless, I had a good time and continued to go out for weeks after. I attended concerts and engrossed myself in the life West Virginia University offered as much as possible. However, it was once the classes started that I realized what I was getting into was not what I had initially planned. All of my classes were strictly STEM-based, and since I had tested into the more advanced courses, I felt the pressure of academics immediately. I had an exam nearly every week, sometimes with three exams in one week, back-to-back. I couldn’t master how to study, and on top of academic troubles, finding genuine friends seemed impossible. Everyone seemed to already know each other, and I felt left out as I knew no one. The first semester for me was brutal; I was unhappy as I felt as though I was constantly behind both socially and academically. So, instead of staying and watching my mental health slowly decline, I decided to make a change. I changed my major to something I actually enjoyed, I focused on a few good friendships and I pushed myself to try my best until the end of the semester.

The second semester was when things started to look up for me. The classes I was in were enjoyable, to the point where I would raise my hand and attempt to study effectively. I also made the decision to go through sorority recruitment, which was a picture-perfect experience. I was chosen to be a part of Kappa Kappa Gamma, a sorority that supports me and genuinely cares about my well-being. Through the sorority, I was able to meet some great girls, including my Greek family, which I love dearly. I was able to be a part of more organizations and clubs, such as Her Campus, which has given me something to look forward to. I have found that going out is something I am interested in as long as I am with the right people, but also that staying in and having a girls’ night is equally as fun. I was able to meet a boy whom I enjoy spending time with, and that makes me feel happy whenever we are together.

If you were to ask me how my freshman year went, I would say that it was a wonderful experience. The time I had here was truly unexpected, but in the best ways possible. Despite going through the lowest of lows and the highest of highs, I am proud to call Morgantown my home away from home. The people I have met along the way have shaped me into the person I always dreamed of being, so I am forever grateful that I chose to be a mountaineer. If I were to give any advice, I would tell anyone going into their freshman year to take everything one day at a time. We all have expectations going into college of what we may want our lives may look like, how we want to act or what we want to do in life. But college is an experience that allows you to make mistakes and get back up again, and that’s okay.