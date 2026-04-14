MY FAVORITES OF THE MONTH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Barrel Jeans:

Controversial, I know. But, I have been loving a barrel! I think they are so cute, especially paired with flip flops in the warmer weather. I had been eyeing the pair from Free People, but could never get myself to make such a big purchase. But, eventually, I thrifted a brand new Target pair that I have been wearing absolutely all the time. I have to dress business casual to work, and my barrel jeans have been my total go-to this month.

Runs/ Walks:

Now, I know I always recommend a walk in some way in my articles, but recently I have started running (kinda), and have been loving it. We had a warm spurt for a minute there, and that was glorious. It, of course, then went back to cold, so I was stuck inside. But now, it’s warm once more! So I have been getting my outside movement in. If I had been in class all day or on my screens a lot, I would do my best to walk in the sun. I also have befriended a neighborhood cat that I now purposefully walk by every time she is definitely included in my favorite things I have discovered for the month.

Gel Nails:

I asked for a gel nail polish kit for Christmas, inspired by my roommate, who had her own kit. I got all the tools and have been learning how to do them well. I love having color on my nails, but getting my nails done is so expensive these days. I also am such a perfectionist that I tend to hate the way they look after they have grown out or if they chip- so now I can just take them off myself if they are imperfect. It is also such a fun thing to do with your girlfriends, like last night I just did my other roommates’ nails, and I have done a couple of my friends’ nails before, too. I also recently got builder gel, which is like a thicker, acrylic-like polish, so they last longer. I can’t wait to keep using it.

My Morning Coffee:

I am a big caramel coffee girl, but recently I have been using the sweet vanilla Nespresso coffee pods and have been loving them. I normally use the brown sugar shaken inspired Starbucks creamer with it and a little caramel, but I have definitely been on a vanilla kick. My roommate, though, has been on a hot caramel coffee kick. I came home from spring break, and she had purchased so many caramel Nespresso pods and had used so many of our mugs. We are personally an iced, caramel coffee house- but clearly we are shifting. Maybe you should try something different with your coffee, too, if you’re feeling brave.

My Library Card:

I just recently got a library card because I intern at my local library on their marketing team, and have become obsessed. Don’t get me wrong, I have one back at home that I use during the summers, but I never thought to get one in my college town until recently, and I have been getting good use out of it. Luckily, my library doesn’t have late fees, so there is no anxiety added to my reading either. This is your reminder to keep your local library alive!