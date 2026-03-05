MY FAVORITE GILMORE GIRLS EPISODES FOR YOUR NEXT WATCH

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Arguably the best comfort show of all time, I always return to Gilmore Girls. It makes me feel like I’m at home, even when I’m five hours away. Filled with references to early 2000s culture, Lorelai and Rory’s fast pace and witty dialogue make it entertaining to everyone. Gilmore Girls is always rewatchable, but there are some episodes that I specifically rewatch the most. Here are my favorite episodes from each season.

Season one

Episode 1: “Pilot”

You can’t go wrong with the first episode! Starting at Luke’s Diner, I love the way you jump right into Stars Hollow and meet all the characters.

Episode 6: “Rory’s Birthday Parties”

I think this episode is so sweet. There are points in it where you get angry at the characters (Emily), but all in all, both of Rory’s birthday parties are cute.

Episode 8: “Love & War & Snow”

Winter vibes!

Episode 10: “Forgiveness and Stuff”

This is one of their only Christmas-like episodes. I think it shows how vulnerable they all are and how they all need each other. Plus, Luke and Lorelai ;)

Episode 21: “Love, Daisies, and Troubadours”

Move aside how you all feel about Rory, Dean, Lorelai and Max, just watch this episode.

Season two

Episode 4: “The Road Trip to Harvard”

Rory exploring Harvard is adorable.

Episode 9: “Run Away Little Boy”

Chad Michael Murray, the man you are!

Episode 10: “The Bracebridge Dinner”

One of the best episodes out there, it’s truly iconic.

Episode 22: “I Can’t Get Started”

Ignore Christopher, Sookie and Jackson are so sweet.

Season Three

Episode 9: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Love the start of Jess and Rory!

Episode 13: “Dear Emily and Richard”

It’s fun to see the Lorelai flashbacks in this episode.

Episode 18: “Happy Birthday, Baby”

Rory’s going to Yale, and it’s Lorelai’s birthday!

Episode 22: “Those Are Strings, Pinocchio”

I cry every time I watch Rory’s speech. Even though Jess leaves abruptly, I think this is such a good closing for the third season.

Season four

Episode 2: “The Lorelais ’ First Day at Yale”

I’m going to be the one to say it. I hate season four. This one is cute, though, and relatable for everyone starting college.

Episode 7: “The Festival of Living Art”

Town tradition episodes are everything to me.

season five

Episode 7: “You Jump, I Jump Jack”

I love The Life and Death Brigade and Logan. I’m sorry to all of you who hate it.

Episode 8: “The Party’s Over”

Finally, Dean and Rory break up!

Episode 12: “Come Home”

Emily and Richard are just perfect.

Episode 13: “Wedding Bell Blues”

I know Emily messes up Luke and Lorelai’s relationship, but their wedding is so cute, and again, Logan.

Episode 19: “But I’m a Gilmore”

I actually have no idea why I like this one, but I always rewatch it.

Season six

Episode 7: “Twenty-One is the Loneliest Number”

I know we hate the Lorelai and Rory split, but I feel like it’s the start of their reconciliation.

Episode 8: “Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ring”

Rory and Jess, I’m of course, team Logan, but I like that he talks some sense into her.

Episode 9: “The Prodigal Daughter Returns”

The reconciliation, finally!

Episode 13: “Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting”

Dare I say best episode?

Episode 19: “I Get a Sidekick out of You”

Ugh, Christopher. But Lane’s wedding makes it a must-watch!

Season seven

Episode 5: “The Great Stink”

I know Rory is unbearable, but I love Logan so much. I can never get enough of him.

Episode 13: “I’d Rather be in Philadelphia”

Another one that I don’t know why I like so much.

Episode 17: “Gilmore Girls Only”

The Gilmore girls are together and getting along (for the most part)!

Episode 18: “Hay Bale Maze”

Rory and Logan in Stars Hollow. That’s it, that is the only reason.

Gilmore Girls is always a great rewatch for whenever you want to relax. Sometimes I’m invested, rewatching episodes and understanding new references, but other times I have it in the background while I take notes or do some work for my classes. I don’t think I’ll ever stop going back to the series, and those are the episodes you will always catch me watching.