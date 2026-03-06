MY FAVORITE COFFEE SHOPS IN MORGANTOWN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee shops are among my favorite places to relax and unwind. In Morgantown, the cozy, inviting atmosphere of local cafés makes them ideal for getting work done or catching up with friends. Over time, I have found several spots around town that keep me coming back. So, here are some of my favorite coffee shops in the area:

Starbucks

Thankfully located close to my apartment, Starbucks is my most convenient option. It’s perfect for a quick coffee run, a productive study session or both when I’m multitasking.

Stone Tower Brews

Stone Tower is more than just a coffee stop. Their food menu is just as strong as their drink selection, and the mix of couches, booths and comfortable seating makes it easy to settle in for a while. My favorite flavors are the raspberry matcha or the snickerdoodle cheesecake latte.

The Coffee Tree Roasters

If I’m in the mood to switch things up, this is where I go. Their menu is packed with creative, signature flavors and seasonal options that feel a little more adventurous. My favorites are the chocolate-covered strawberry and the chocolate chip cookie lattes.

Blue Moose Cafe

Blue Moose has that effortlessly relaxed vibe that makes you want to stay longer than you planned. It’s a solid choice for studying, reading or just spending time with friends.

Joan + Joe Coffee

Right in the downtown campus area, Joan + Joe is an ideal spot to go between classes. The fact that they accept Mountie Bounty makes it even more student-friendly and convenient.

Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee Shop

Almost Heaven leans into a cute, trendy aesthetic while having a great selection of both drinks and food. It’s the kind of place that feels fun to visit, especially when you want something a little different.

The Grind

Located near campus, The Grind is another easy stop for students. The atmosphere is calm and comfortable, which makes it a great place to focus. My usual order is an iced vanilla latte with a breakfast sandwich.