This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Johnathan Livingston Seagull

This contemporary novella by Richard Bach was published in 1970. It explores themes of conformity, exile, and spiritual enlightenment in just 112 pages. High-contrast black-and-white photos of seagulls in flight by Russell Munson are featured alongside the novella’s fable-like storytelling. The story follows an ordinary seagull who becomes obsessed with flying and eventually changes his whole life to master it. This is a classic, light beach read that anyone can enjoy.

Number the Stars

This 137-page historical fiction novel follows a 10-year-old girl and her best friend living in Denmark during WWII. Annemarie and Ellen embark on a journey to help thousands of Jews escape the Nazi regime in Switzerland. Easy to read and suitable for all ages, this book sheds light on a timeless era of history through a harrowing story of courage and bravery.

Small Things Like These

Small Things Like These is another historical fiction novella written by Irish author Claire Keegan. This story takes place in Ireland in 1985 and exposes the true history behind the Catholic Church’s Magdalene Laundries. Bill, a coal and timber merchant with five daughters, makes a disturbing discovery at the local nun’s convent in his town. Bill’s conscience forces him to take action, possibly resulting in backlash from the community. The book takes place just weeks before Christmas, making this a great book to read while getting into the holiday spirit.

Sharp Objects

The author and screenwriter of Gone Girl also wrote the 250~page psychological thriller called Sharp Objects. This novel depicts a newspaper reporter struggling with her mental health who’s sent to investigate the murders of two young girls in her stuffy hometown. The book includes a realistic and chilling case of Munchausen’s syndrome by proxy, and it was adapted into a short television series in 2018.