MOVIE AND TV CHARACTERS THAT SHARE YOUR PERSONALITY TYPE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personality tests have gained much popularity in recent years. Humans are often motivated to better understand themselves and find explanations for why they are the way they are. The “16 Personalities” personality test is a free online test consisting of questions that are geared towards placing you into one of the 16 determined personality types. Each of these types is composed of five letters that represent your energy, mind, nature, tactics and identity. Your energy is either introverted (I) or extroverted (E), and your mind is observant (S) or intuitive (N). Your nature is thinking (T) or feeling (F), your tactics are judging (J) or prospecting (P) and your identity is assertive (-A) or turbulent (-T). The 16 personality types are then split into four categories: analysts, diplomats, sentinels and explorers.

I took this test years ago and discovered that the INFP-T label fits me best, which is in the diplomats category. But people often aren’t just interested in their own personality type. They also like seeing how their results compare with others; whether that be taking the test with friends, parents or comparing results with your favorite characters online. Take a look at these fictional character test results and see which ones match your personality type!

Analysts Category

Architect – INTJ-A / INTJ-T

Imaginative and strategic thinkers, with a plan for everything.

Wednesday Addams (Wednesday)

Effy Stonem (Skins UK)

Dr. Strange (MCU)

Dexter Morgan (Dexter)

Walter White (Breaking Bad)

Gus Fring (Breaking Bad)

Kat Stratford (10 Things I Hate About You)

Beth Harmon (The Queen’s Gambit)

Severus Snape (Harry Potter)

Henry Creel (Stranger Things)

Pope Heyward (Outer Banks)

Logician – INTP-A / INTP-T

Innovative inventors with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Sherlock Holmes (Sherlock 2010)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob)

MJ (Spiderman)

Hiccup (How to Train Your Dragon)

Will Hunting (Good Will Hunting)

Violet Harmon (American Horror Story)

April Ludgate (Parks and Recreation)

Jughead Jones (Riverdale)

Spencer Reid (Criminal Minds)

Bruce Banner / Hulk (MCU)

Nick Miller (New Girl)

Commander – ENTJ-A / ENTJ-T

Bold, imaginative and strong-willed leaders, always finding a way-or making one.

Patrick Bateman (American Psycho)

Thomas Shelby (Peaky Blinders)

Katherine Pierce (The Vampire Diaries)

Princess Leia (Star Wars)

Eric Cartman (South Park)

Nate Jacobs (Euphoria)

Peppa Pig (Peppa Pig)

Princess Bubblegum (Adventure Time)

Amy March (Little Women 2019)

Klaus Mikaelson (The Vampire Diaries)

Debater – ENTP-A / ENTP-T

Smart and curious thinkers who cannot resist an intellectual challenge.

Tony Stark (MCU)

Nick Wilde (Zootopia)

Fleabag (Fleabag)

Eloise Bridgerton (Bridgerton)

Georgina Sparks (Gossip Girl)

Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Jim Halpert (The Office)

Kate Bishop (MCU)

Greg Heffley (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)

Stack / Elias (Sinners)

Wybie (Coraline)

Negan Smith (The Walking Dead)

Diplomats Category

Advocate – INFJ-A / INFJ-T

Quiet and mystical, yet very inspiring and tireless idealists.

Nina Sayers / The Swan Queen (Black Swan)

Elsa (Frozen)

Bonnie Bennett (The Vampire Diaries)

Joe Goldberg (You)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Loki (MCU)

Edward Cullen (Twilight)

Lexi Howard (Euphoria)

Amy Dunne (Gone Girl)

Dumbledore (Harry Potter)

Betty Cooper (Riverdale)

Mediator – INFP-A / INFP-T

Poetic, kind and altruistic people, always eager to help a good cause.

Luna Lovegood (Harry Potter)

Elio Perlman (Call Me by Your Name)

Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (MCU)

Cassie Ainsworth (Skins UK)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Sadness (Inside Out)

Frodo Baggins (The Lord of the Rings)

Rue (The Hunger Games)

Eleanor “Nell” Crain (The Haunting of Hill House)

Will Byers (Stranger Things)

Luke Skywalker (Star Wars)

Protagonist – ENFJ-A / ENFJ-T

Charismatic and inspiring leaders, able to mesmerize their listeners.

Rachel Berry (Glee)

Love Quinn (You)

Mike Wheeler (Stranger Things)

Janine Teagues (Abbott Elementary)

Derek Shepherd (Grey’s Anatomy)

Elle Woods (Legally Blonde)

Padmé Amidala (Star Wars)

Gwen Stacy (The Amazing Spider-Man)

Neil Perry (Dead Poets Society)

Mufasa (The Lion King)

Doc McStuffins / Dottie (Doc McStuffins)

Rumi (KPop Demon Hunters)

Moana (Moana)

Fiona Gallagher (Shameless)

Homelander (The Boys)

Campaigner – ENFP-A / ENFP-T

Enthusiastic, creative and sociable spirits, who can always find a reason to smile.

Emily (Corpse Bride)

Rapunzel (Tangled)

Alice Cullen (Twilight)

Peter Parker / Spider-Man (MCU – Tom Holland)

Lady Bird (Lady Bird)

Elizabeth Bennet (Pride and Prejudice)

Karen Smith (Mean Girls)

Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto)

Jules Vaughn (Euphoria)

Anne Shirley-Cuthbert (Anne with an E)

Michael Scott (The Office)

Jo March (Little Women 2019)

Phoebe Buffay (Friends)

Sentinels Category

Logistician – ISTJ-A / ISTJ-T

Practical and fact-minded individuals, whose reliability cannot be doubted.

Squidward Tentacles (SpongeBob)

Twilight Sparkle (My Little Pony)

Ross Geller (Friends)

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)

Alex Dunphy (Modern Family)

Simon Seville (Alvin and the Chipmunks)

Astrid Hofferson (How to Train Your Dragon)

Joel Miller (The Last of Us)

General Okoye (Black Panther)

Mitchell Pritchett (Modern Family)

Gamora (MCU)

Defender – ISFJ-A / ISFJ-T

Very dedicated and warm protectors, always ready to defend their loved ones.

King T’Challa / Black Panther (Black Panther MCU)

Pam Beesly (The Office)

Emily Fields (Pretty Little Liars)

Rory Gilmore (Gilmore Girls)

Jane Bennet (Pride and Prejudice)

Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)

Steve Rogers / Captain America (MCU)

Cady Heron (Mean Girls)

Fluttershy (My Little Pony)

Cinderella (Cinderella 1950)

Otis Milburn (Sex Education)

Executive – ESTJ-A / ESTJ-T

Excellent administrators, unsurpassed at managing things – or people.

Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)

Darth Vader (Star Wars)

Regina George (Mean Girls)

Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl)

Nancy Wheeler (Stranger Things)

Smoke / Elijah (Sinners)

Dwight Schrute (The Office)

Hermione Granger (Harry Potter)

Blossom (The Powerpuff Girls)

Candance Flynn (Phineas and Ferb)

Cheryl Blossom (Riverdale)

Consul – ESFJ-A / ESFJ-T

Extraordinarily caring, social and popular people, always eager to help.

Cassie Howard (Euphoria)

Draculaura (Monster High)

Mother Gothel (Tangled)

Troy Bolton (High School Musical)

Gretchen Wieners (Mean Girls)

Woody (Toy Story)

Cher Horowitz (Clueless)

Glinda Upland (Wicked 2024)

Cedric Diggory (Harry Potter)

Margaret “Meg” March (Little Women 2019)

Sam Button (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

Daphne Bridgerton (Bridgerton)

Explorers Category

Virtuoso – ISTP-A / ISTP-T

Bold and practical experimenters, masters of all kinds of tools.

Rue Bennett (Euphoria)

Rosa Diaz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

Maeve Wiley (Sex Education)

Shrek (Shrek)

Hua Mulan (Mulan)

Sydney Novak (I Am Not Okay With This)

James Bond (James Bond)

Patrick Verona (10 Things I Hate About You)

John Wick (John Wick)

Adventurer – ISFP-A / ISFP-T

Flexible and charming artists, always ready to explore and experience something new.

Coraline Jones (Coraline)

Harry Potter (Harry Potter)

Jane Hopper / Eleven (Stranger Things)

Bella Swan (Twilight)

Remy (Ratatouille)

Miles Morales (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Janis Ian (Mean Girls)

Andrew Neiman (Whiplash)

Sasha (Barbie)

Jon Snow (Game of Thrones)

Ginny Miller (Ginny and Georgia)

Entrepreneur – ESTP-A / ESTP-T

Smart, energetic and very perceptive people who truly enjoy living on the edge.

Lisa Rowe (Girl, Interrupted)

Max Mayfield (Stranger Things)

Jordan Belfort (The Wolf of Wall Street)

Jennifer Check (Jennifer’s Body)

Merida (Brave)

Thor Odinson (MCU)

Flynn Rider (Tangled)

Puss in Boots (Shrek)

Damon Salvatore (The Vampire Diaries)

Samantha Jones (Sex and the City)

Entertainer – ESFP-A / ESFP-T

Spontaneous, energetic and enthusiastic people – life is never boring around them.

Enid Sinclair (Wednesday)

Jesse Pinkman (Breaking Bad)

Maddy Perez (Euphoria)

Esmerelda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Steve Harrington (Stranger Things)

Ron Weasley (Harry Potter)

Jack Dawson (Titanic)

Rachel Green (Friends)

Serena van der Woodsen (Gossip Girl)

Devi Vishwakumar (Never Have I Ever)

Finn (Adventure Time)

Ken (Barbie)

Yelena Belova (MCU)

It’s interesting to see how we relate to different characters, especially ones that we might least expect. The 16 Personalities quiz is a fun way to explore what makes us unique as people. I personally love that I have the same personality type as Rue from The Hunger Games, especially since she is one of my favorites from the franchise. I hope you were able to find a character you like that matches your personality type!