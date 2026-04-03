MILEY VS. HANNAH: THE PRESSURE TO BE PERFECT AS A YOUNG WOMAN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many of us, Hannah Montana wasn’t just a show we watched after school, but it was a mindset. It taught us that you could have it all: fame, friendships, family and a perfect closet. All you had to do was balance two identities. Easy, right? 20 years later, with the newly released Hannah Montana anniversary special, has us looking back with a new lens. What once felt like a fun double life now feels a lot like pressure.

At the center of it all was Miley Cyrus, a teenage girl playing a teenage girl who was secretly living as a pop star. On screen, Miley Stewart struggled to juggle school and being a super star. Off screen, she was doing the exact same thing, except her audience was all of us.

The whole show is about being one person in private and another in public, which hits close to home in 2026. Back then, it was a literal wig and an alter ego. Today it’s Instagram vs. reality. Hannah was a well-known superstar, and Miley was “normal”. The message felt empowering, like you don’t have to just choose just one version of yourself. Watching it now, especially after the anniversary special, it’s hard not to notice the underlying expectation of being everything at once. Be perfect, but also be real. Be successful, but also stay humble. Be admired, but never intimidating. Sound Familiar? For young women, navigating life that pressure hasn’t gone anywhere, it has just evolved.

The anniversary episode isn’t just for the nostalgia, it also acknowledges the weight that came with it and how times have changed. Miley has spent years distancing herself from the Hannah Montana image, she now reclaims it on her own terms. From Disney star to controversial figure to a confident artist, it mirrors what so many young women experience, but on a much larger scale.

One of the reasons Hannah Montana was loved so much was because Miley wasn’t just a celebrity but she was just like us. She dealt with real-life issues like mean girls and embarrassing moments, all while secretly being famous. Today, we see it everywhere on social media. Influencers who are effortlessly beautiful and feeds that are carefully created to look unfiltered. Hannah Montana didn’t create this, but it helped normalize it for a generation of girls who watched the show.

The 20th anniversary reminds us how early we started learning these expectations and how long they stuck with us. What once was a fun show to watch now feels a little more real. The pressure to maintain a best of both worlds lifestyle isn’t just a show anymore. It’s something we see on the daily. Maybe the real takeaway isn’t about having it all perfectly balanced. Maybe it is about letting go of the idea that we have to. After rewatching some episodes, it’s fun to redefine what the best of both worlds actually means. It is important to take a step back and appreciate our childhood shows, but to also realize that times are changing.