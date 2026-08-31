MANAGING MOVE-IN MADNESS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The excitement of a new school year often starts long before the first day of class. Between packing, decorating, saying goodbye to home and figuring out where everything is supposed to go, move-in day can quickly become overwhelming. While there is no way to make move-in completely stress-free, a little planning can make the transition much smoother.

Start Packing Early

One of the biggest mistakes students make is waiting until the last minute to pack. Instead of throwing everything into boxes the night before, start organizing your belongings a few weeks in advance. Sort items into categories such as clothing, toiletries, school supplies and room décor. As you pack, ask yourself whether you actually used each item last semester. If the answer is no, it probably does not need to come with you.

Label every box clearly. It might seem unnecessary while packing, but you’ll thank yourself when you’re searching for your shower caddy instead of opening six identical boxes.

Coordinate With Your Roommate

Before move-in day, talk with your roommate about what each of you is bringing. There is no reason for both of you to show up with a microwave, vacuum and coffee maker if one will do the job. Splitting shared items saves space, money and a lot of unnecessary clutter.

It is also a good time to discuss room layouts, storage ideas and any expectations you have for your shared space before the chaos of move-in begins.

Pack an Essentials Bag

The last thing you’ll want to do after carrying boxes up flights of stairs is dig through everything just to find your toothbrush or pajamas. Pack a separate overnight bag with your daily essentials, including toiletries, medications, chargers, a change of clothes, important documents and anything you’ll need during your first 24 hours.

Think of it like packing for a short trip. You’ll have everything you need while you unpack the rest at your own pace.

Expect Things to Go Wrong

Move-in day rarely goes exactly as planned. Elevators may be crowded, traffic can back up, it might rain or your room may take longer to organize than you expected. Instead of stressing over every delay, remember that everyone else is experiencing the same thing.

Give yourself extra time, stay flexible and focus on making progress rather than creating the perfect room in one afternoon.

Unpack With Intention

It can be tempting to unpack everything as quickly as possible, but taking a few extra minutes to organize your space will make life easier later. Put everyday items where they’re easily accessible and maximize storage with bins, drawer organizers and under-bed containers.

Your room does not have to look Pinterest-perfect by the end of the day. It should be functional, comfortable and work for your daily routine.

Take Breaks

Moving is physically exhausting, especially during late summer heat. Stay hydrated, eat throughout the day and do not be afraid to take short breaks. A quick snack or a few minutes to sit down can make the rest of the day much more manageable.

Once everything is inside, take a walk around campus or grab dinner with your roommate or family before saying goodbye. Those moments help ease the transition into a new semester.

Give Yourself Time to Adjust

Even if you’re excited to be back, it is normal to feel overwhelmed during your first few days on campus. A new schedule, new classes and a new living space can take time to settle into. Give yourself grace as you adjust, and remember that you do not have to have everything figured out immediately.

Move-in day marks the beginning of a new chapter. Whether you’re a first-year student moving into a residence hall or a senior unpacking your apartment for the last time, embrace the excitement, expect a little chaos and remember that the boxes will eventually be unpacked. The memories you make this semester will be worth every trip up the stairs.