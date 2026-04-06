IT’S NOT OUR JOB TO SAVE MOVIE THEATERS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The conversation around the “death of cinema” continues to circle the same argument, which is that audiences are no longer showing up, and that something about viewers themselves has changed. Streaming is blamed, attention spans are blamed and younger generations are blamed for choosing their phones over theaters. That argument avoids a more obvious issue, which is that audiences are not rejecting movies, they are rejecting movies that are not worth paying for.

The idea that it is somehow the audience’s responsibility to save theaters is misplaced, because going to the movies is not an obligation and it should not feel like one. As Ryan Gosling said while promoting Project Hail Mary, it is not the audience’s job to keep theaters open, it is the industry’s job to create films that make people want to show up. That shift in responsibility matters, because it places the pressure back on studios to produce quality rather than expecting loyalty from viewers who are being given very little in return.

From a broader perspective, the issue is not a lack of interest in movies, but a lack of motivation to see what is being released. Hollywood has become increasingly dependent on the same formulas, the same intellectual property and the same recycled storylines, which makes many films feel predictable before they even begin. When audiences feel like they have already seen a movie just by watching the trailer, there is no urgency to experience it in a theater.

That lack of urgency becomes even more noticeable when compared to what the theater experience is supposed to be. Sitting in a packed room, hearing people laugh, react and feel something together is what makes movies different from anything else, and it is what keeps people coming back when a film actually delivers. That experience has not lost its appeal, but it only works when the movie itself is worth reacting to.

That distinction became clear when I watched Project Hail Mary in theaters, because it was the first movie in a long time that actually made me feel something. I was fully invested from the start, and I found myself laughing and getting emotional in a way I had not experienced in a while. I even gave it five stars on Letterboxd because it genuinely held my attention the entire time without losing me. Being in a packed theater made it even better, because you could hear people reacting in real time, laughing, gasping and feeling everything together, which is what makes going to the movies actually worth it.

The financial aspect only reinforces that decision-making process, because going to the movies is no longer a casual expense, it is something I actually have to think about. Two tickets are roughly $30 without snacks or food, and that alone feels like a commitment. At the same time, my Hulu subscription is $12 a month, and I can sit in my room and watch whatever I want without spending anything extra. When those are my options, I am not choosing the theater unless the movie actually feels worth it, because I am not paying more for something that I already know has bad reviews or looks like the same story I have seen before.

That is why audiences are becoming more selective. When a movie has poor reviews or looks uninspired, there is little incentive to spend money on it immediately. Instead, viewers wait for it to arrive on streaming platforms, where the risk is lower and the expectations are different. In some cases, those films are not even watched seriously, but rather consumed later as something to make fun of, which reflects how little trust exists in certain releases.

At the same time, the success of certain films proves that the theater experience itself is not the problem. Event-driven releases continue to draw crowds because they offer something that feels collective. Packed theaters, shared reactions and the energy of watching something unfold with other people turn a movie into an experience rather than just content. That is why films like A Minecraft Movie can fill theaters, not just because of what they are, but because of how they are experienced.

However, that kind of response depends entirely on quality. Theaters amplify what is already there, which means they can elevate a great film but they cannot fix a bad one. When studios prioritize quantity over quality and rely on repetition rather than originality, they weaken audience trust. Over time, that trust determines whether people are willing to take the risk of seeing something in theaters at all.

Ultimately, the issue is not that audiences have stopped caring about movies, but that the industry has not consistently given them a reason to care enough to show up. The appeal of cinema still exists, and the experience itself has not lost value. What has changed is the standard audiences expect before they are willing to pay for it.

If Hollywood wants to save theaters, it does not need to ask audiences to do more, it needs to create films that are actually worth leaving the house for.