IT’S DARTY SEASON… WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, students start spending more time outside. With spring sunshine, music and groups of friends looking for something to do, one event becomes increasingly common in college. Darties, short for “day parties,” have become a popular way for students to hang out during the afternoon and early evening, especially on weekends. Here’s a quick guide on what you should know about these parties:

So… You’re Going to a Darty

Darties are usually casual gatherings that take place during the afternoon, often in backyards, porches or outdoor spaces where people can enjoy the warm weather. They tend to have a relaxed atmosphere where friends can hang out, listen to music and spend time outside. What often starts as a small group of people can quickly grow as word spreads. Friends bring friends, and before long, the gathering can become much bigger than originally planned. Games such as cornhole, ping pong and basketball are often played, so get involved as much as you can. For many students, darties are simply a way to take advantage of the sunshine, socialize and spend time with others before the evening begins. However, do be aware that drinking may be involved. If you find yourself or others around you taking part in these activities, make sure to stay safe and know your limits. Keep an eye on your friends, have a plan to get home and remember that it’s okay to step away if things start to feel overwhelming. Darties are meant to be fun, and the best memories happen when everyone stays responsible and looks out for one another.

Don’t be THAT Person

While darties can be a fun way to spend time with friends, it’s important to remember that someone is usually hosting the gathering. Respecting the host’s home or property is one of the most important things to keep in mind. Looking out for friends, being aware of your surroundings and avoiding behavior that could cause problems can help keep the environment positive for everyone. Don’t throw cans and trash on the ground, don’t be obnoxious and venture into places you are not welcome, and be respectful of those around you. Sometimes gatherings grow larger than expected, and if things begin to get out of control, knowing when it’s time to leave is the responsible choice. When everyone keeps things respectful and relaxed, darties can stay what they’re meant to be, which is a fun way to enjoy good weather and good company.