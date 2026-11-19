This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many different grocery stores out there, but is Trader Joe’s the best? I think yes. They have the best variety of food. Ranging from different ethnic meals to different food combinations. They also have some of the best frozen meals on the market. They are also very reasonably priced. Their food is high quality and very good tasting. It doesn’t compare to Kroger or Walmart. They are good grocery stores if you need non-food items, but Trader Joe’s is the place to go for food-related items.

Their personal care products are also very good. I have read good reviews on their skincare products. I personally love all their lotions. They make very good body scrubs as well. The lip products are pretty good with good flavors.

Their plants and flowers are amazing. They always have the perfect selection of fresh-cut flowers. The houseplants are also very good quality. They come in very cute pots. In the end, I would say Trader Joe’s is the best grocery store to go to for the price and the selection.