IS THE DISTANCE WORTH IT?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going far from home can be both exciting and difficult. Whether it is for college, a career or a relationship, the choice to be away forces you to think about what matters most. I have experienced the challenges of long distance myself and have asked the same questions many people face. Is it worth leaving everything familiar behind to chase your academic goals? Can relationships survive when miles separate you? Are the opportunities far away really better than what you give up at home?

Going Far For College

I, unlike most students at my high school, longed to get out of my hometown. I grew up in Reno, Nevada, which is a city right on the border of Nevada and California. It will always be home to me, but I think I always knew it wasn’t the place for me. Since I was little, I knew I wanted to go far for college and go farther away to study abroad. So, when I applied for colleges, I took the opportunity to send my application anywhere except my hometown. In fact, I sent all of my applications across the country.

After I had chosen West Virginia University, which is a one-day and sixteen-hour drive (that’s with no stops), or an eight-hour plane flight with an undeniable three-hour layover, from Reno, I was more than excited. When my parents dropped me off at my dorm and said their final goodbyes, the only thing I could think about was how amazing these next four years would be. I was fortunate enough to never get homesick, but I think it’s due to the fact that I knew I was not meant to be in Reno.​​​​ To me, the distance was absolutely worth it. I am a writer for Her Campus, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, a double major and minor student and a part of the honors college, all things that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do or experience had I not left everything behind and chased my dreams. Is going away for college for everyone, no, but if you feel as though you are meant to be somewhere else, then listen to that voice because it is probably right. Trust yourself, because at the end of the day, Reno is just how I left it, and it will be for years to come.

Long Distance Relationships

Long-distance relationships can be difficult, and it’s natural to wonder whether they are worth the effort. Couples in these situations face so many challenges, but if you want to truly make it work, you will find a way. These relationships need commitment and communication, so if you can find a good balance, then maybe a long-distance relationship is for you. I could personally never be in a long-distance relationship, but I have so much respect for the people who are in them or have been in them. I believe that the distance can show how committed both people really are, as everyone has to be willing to put in the time, have honest communication and make the effort to stay connected.

Career Opportunities

Although I have never had a job opportunity other than where I live, if I had the opportunity to move across the world or even across the country, I would absolutely take it. Of course, this is coming from a freshman girl in college who has dreams of what she wants to do with her future (so don’t take my words too seriously), but I think those are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Down the line, I may not be so inclined as I could have a job, family or other commitments, but a girl can dream. I believe that being in a new environment forces you to adapt, meet new people and gain experiences you wouldn’t have close to home. I think you can learn a lot about yourself, which is something I can speak on, as I did in fact move across the country for college. With that being said, going to a new place can be daunting, so it is understandable if you want to stay in a place that is comfortable.