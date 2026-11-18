This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we were kids, our parents used to force us to dress up and make us wear nice outfits to our family dinners. They would make us be on our best behaviour. When we arrived at dinner, or when everyone started showing up, maybe we could sneak off and have fun with our cousins before we would get called to help with something. Then when we actually got to eat dinner, we got to eat at the kid table usually, and that’s where the real fun was, at least in my family. We all ate at the kitchen table while the adults ate in the dining room, and we would play games while we ate and had fun finally after sitting around all day waiting to eat and helping the adults. If it wasn’t too cold that day, maybe we would get a game of football in. But those are the times I will always remember growing up with my cousins.

Now that I am older, is Thanksgiving better? I get to sit at the adult table now, but I don’t get to play games with my cousins anymore. I help make dinner all day, but I am spending quality time with my family. I am learning the family recipes that I will be able to pass down to my family and their kids. We still get to play a game of football if it isn’t too cold.

I think in the end Thanksgiving is going to be good no matter what age you are. You are going to be 50 at some point, with your cousins reminiscing about you guys at the kids’ table playing your games. The point is the memories you make with your family every year. Some years may be better than others, but in the end it’s the time you spend with your family that matters. Maybe as an adult you value the time you spend with your family more than you would as a kid. You see the importance of the time you spend together. The holidays especially, are a time for family, and as a kid you may not see that always.