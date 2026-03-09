INSIDE THE ORG: A MOMENT OF MAGIC AT WVU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College students often look for ways to get involved that feel meaningful beyond campus. For those interested in service that centers creativity and connection, A Moment of Magic at West Virginia University offers an opportunity to work directly with children and families in the Morgantown community.

Inside the Org is a Her Campus at WVU series highlighting student organizations that help shape campus life. This feature focuses on A Moment of Magic WVU, a chapter of the national nonprofit A Moment of Magic, which works to improve the quality of life for medically vulnerable and underserved children through creative programming, play and emotional support.

On campus, the organization trains student volunteers to lead themed activities, interactive crafts, storytime sessions and character-based visits that encourage imagination and confidence. The goal is not simply entertainment, but creating moments of normalcy and emotional support for children who may be navigating medical challenges or limited access to enriching experiences.

Ashlee Newhouse

Ashlee Neehouse, chapter president, has been involved with A Moment of Magic for three years. She first discovered the organization at a student organization fair and began attending meetings soon after.

“I was drawn in by the mission of bringing creativity, comfort and joy to medically vulnerable children,” Neehouse said. “After attending Cure Fest in Washington, D.C., and seeing how much the children value the memories and experiences we help create, it reinforced how meaningful this work is and motivated me to take on a leadership role.”

Play is central to the organization’s approach. Creative engagement allows children to express themselves, build confidence and experience joy even during difficult circumstances. Volunteers design activities that promote communication and imagination while helping reduce stress and isolation for both children and their families.

Neehouse said the impact is often visible in small but significant ways.

“I have seen children become more open, excited and expressive during our interactions,” she said. “Even short visits can create meaningful emotional lift, and those connections truly stay with the children and families.”

As part of a national nonprofit, the WVU chapter follows structured training, safety standards and program models that guide its work. Members complete both chapter and national level training before participating in visits or events. At least one experienced member attends each visit, ensuring new volunteers feel supported and prepared.

Students gain experience in leadership, teamwork, communication and event planning. The organization attracts students interested in healthcare, education, psychology and nonprofit work, but members from any major or class year are welcome. Prior experience working with children is not required, only a willingness to learn and engage with compassion.

A Moment of Magic WVU meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m., and students can join at any point in the semester. Attending a meeting is the first step, followed by training and opportunities to participate in visits, outreach and program preparation.

For students searching for service that feels personal and hands on, A Moment of Magic offers a structured way to give back while building practical skills. The organization emphasizes that meaningful impact often comes from simple acts of imagination and kindness, and those moments can resonate long after a visit ends.