IN’S AND OUT’S OF 2026: LATE BUT STILL RELEVANT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While scrolling through TikTok, it is easy to notice how quickly one trend bounces to another. People share their favorites of 2026, trends they think will circle back this year, people they despised from 2025 and more. On my feed, I have come across a majority of “in’s and out’s” of this new year, 2026. To break it down, an “in” is an action, thought or topic that we would like to begin or keep going into the new year, while an “out” is simply something we would no longer like to bring into this new year.

Before I discuss my personal in’s and out’s of 2026, let me give you a background of myself so you have an idea of where these are stemming from. I am a sophomore at West Virginia University who typically spends her nights in, easily obsesses over Pinterest-inspired trends, loves a good book, enjoys a good scroll and a good coffee, spends every waking moment talking to her friends and a girl who also loves a good walk. I have also asked a few of my best girlfriends their own in’s and out’s, hopefully leaving something you can relate to if you

find yourself very different from me.

Now that you are aware of my credentials, you can either take these to heart or peacefully form your own list that caters to your goals for the new year. That’s the fun thing about the new year, it can be whatever you desire it to be, let’s begin.

IN’S:

Moving just to move (goal of feeling good, not looking good).

Positive self-talk: your brain believes whatever you tell it!!

Fun drinks are always in, but less purchasing and more at home.

Polka dots, stripes and bright colors! (my personal opinion.)

Showing up! Remembering birthdays! Celebrating!

DGAF: Don’t Give A F***! (My roommate’s personal in for 2026.)

Find hobbies: pick up reading, start journaling (seriously, it will change your life), color or walk.

Call your mom and your grandparents more- please!

Take up space! In every room!

OUT’S: