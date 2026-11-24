This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year I’ve said my New Year’s resolution. They never work out; I never stay true to them. Long lists of things that I want to do for myself are kind of stupid. Props to you if you do them and stick to them, but I never do. It’s so much pressure to declare that I need to do something. I want to start just going with the flow more, making small steps on my own to become a better person.

It Feels Like A Competition

January 1st is the day of new workout routines and weight loss goals. It starts to become a competition of who can be a better person or look prettier or healthier. Why are we competing with each other to be better people? Do that on your own time, not in the time against another person. Appreciate the people that are trying to be; don’t throw yourself into their goals. You don’t need to declare that you are doing something. Just do it, be who you want to.

You’ve Got Tunnel Vision

Setting unrealistic expectations for yourself never works out in your favor. You get discouraged when you aren’t where you want to be. You fear failure, and the goals start to become all or nothing, so when you don’t see any progress, you stop altogether. Massive goals become overwhelming and tiring. Little steps to a bigger goal usually show better results.

Reinventing Yourself

You don’t want to become a different person, just a better version of yourself. January 1st does not mean you need to start something. It’s just another day. You can start something new in October and maybe change your mind by December. Make goals all year round!

What I’m Doing Instead

I’m setting intentions. I want to be happier, so I’m going to spend more time making myself happy. I don’t want to compare myself to others anymore, so I’m going to praise my own accomplishments. I also want to give myself more grace; I’m human, and I make mistakes. I want to set these loose ideas for myself, so there’s no pressure and no failure in them. Although I will never stop eating 12 grapes under the table when the ball drops. That’s tradition. Taking it one step at a time, I think 2027 is going to be a great year for me!