This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other week, I accompanied my roommate to Barnes and Noble to help her find a new addition to her brainstack and happened to stumble upon the Bridgerton book series. I really liked the show and needed some new reading material, but they were priced way too high for my liking, so I added it to my Christmas list and moved on. Later that week, we went to Pittsburgh’s Half-Priced Books, and I found so many of the series for cheap, so I took that as a sign. My favorite seasons are Daphne’s and Anthony’s, so I picked those two up and went on my way. I haven’t stopped reading, to say the least.

I finished “The Duke and I” within the week, and moved right on to Kate and Anthony’s story. The stories are written with just as much care as the show, and those two books, I would say, were very accurate to the storylines of their seasons, with a few exceptions. I was flying through them, so I knew I had to stock up… I now have a total of 8 Bridgerton books. I am currently on my fourth, and am already worried about what I will do once I have finished the series. I wanted to share my current reads in case you have found yourself in a reading slump and need a bit of a push to get back into it. I will preface and say I typically enjoy watching something before I read it, while I understand that may be an unpopular opinion. So, I personally have enjoyed reading about storylines I recognize and characters I know I love. As of right now, my favorite book in the series has been Benedict’s, which was surprising because his season was not one of my favorites. Once I move on to Eloise’s story and dig deeper into Francesca’s, I think I will like to be involved in recognizing the differences between the show and the books (I get FOMO with stuff like that).

While I know Bridgerton is popular for different reasons among viewers, I love watching for the Bridgerton family themselves. The characters are written so well, and each viewer can surely find a family member they resonate with. So as I have moved through the books, I have learned more about their inner motives and thoughts about their love interest. I have just seemed to fall more in love with the characters and the storylines as I read.

For those who don’t know, the books are written by Julia Quinn and the show is produced by Shonda Rhimes. Meaning, the original storylines are created and written by Julia, and then tweaked and brought to life by Shonda. But, whether you have been stuck in a reading slump or have been looking for your next read, that is my current recommendation- even if you haven’t watched the show (which then, I would recommend the show)!