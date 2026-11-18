This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, November 1st, daylight saving time ended and standard time began. As usual, we fell back an hour, and now our evenings are mostly dark. A recent development passed by the House proposes a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, known as the Sunshine Protection Act. What do you think? Are we better off sticking to tradition, or would a consistent time be more appealing?

The Standard Time Act of 1918 established daylight saving time and U.S. time zones. The act was implemented to conserve fuel and power during World War I. By allowing people to work later in the day and burn less fuel, adding an hour of light was beneficial. After WWI ended, the act was repealed by Congress in 1945. Then, in 1966, the passage of the Uniform Time Act once again brought back daylight saving time. The most recent change was in 2005 with the Energy Policy Act, lengthening daylight saving time. Currently, 48 states participate in daylight saving time. States are given the option to choose whether they want to stay on standard time year-round or enact the biannual change. Arizona and Hawaii are the two states that choose to stay on standard time year-round.

Each year, I forget about the clock springing forward. This semiannual change always catches me by surprise. Though I seem to have strong opinions on the time changing when I lose an hour of sleep, I have grown accustomed to miserable, dark winters and bright summer evenings. In addition, I have always lived by an odd rule where holidays like Christmas aren’t meant to be sunny. For some reason, the chill of the season hits full effect once the sun has fallen. For this reason, I could get used to standard time.

Without getting scientific, the idea of making daylight saving time permanent has sparked controversy. Disruptions in our circadian rhythm, and even negative impacts on our health and economy, are said to be a potential effect of full-fledged daylight saving time. Regardless of which time is objectively “right,” there will never be a way to appease everyone. When something becomes traditional for nearly 50 years, naturally, people will resent change in one way or another.

As I sit here right now, it is 5:25 PM, and my view outside is almost complete darkness. Frantically checking the time, I have to remind myself that I should not be getting ready for bed. Once it gets darker, the days feel shorter. I do enjoy waking up to the sun, yet I’m not sure if it is worth the long, dark evenings. I am conflicted about which time I prefer, so I’ll leave this question open-ended.

Sources:

USAFacts. (2026, July 15). Why does daylight saving time exist? USAFacts. https://usafacts.org/articles/why-does-daylight-saving-time-exist/

Uniform time. U.S. Department of Transportation. (n.d.). https://www.transportation.gov/regulations/time-act

Is it time to end daylight saving time? – The New York Times. (2026, October 29). https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/29/learning/is-it-time-to-end-daylight-saving-time.html