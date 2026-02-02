Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
HOW TO ROMANTICIZE YOUR NIGHT ROUTINE (EVEN ON BUSY DAYS)

Kylie Forshey Student Contributor, West Virginia University
Romanticizing your life isn’t just about pretending you’re in a movie 24/7 or having a perfect Pinterest apartment. It’s about making ordinary nights feel more intentional, especially when you’re exhausted just trying to survive school, work and life. 

This is a realistic, yet low-effort guide to romanticizing your night routine when you’re absolutely not trying to become a “5-9 routine” person. 

First: Redefine what “romanticize” actually means 

Romanticizing your night routine does not mean:

  • A two-hour skincare routine 
  • Journing every night 
  • Cooking aesthetic meals from scratch 
  • Becoming a brand new person by 9 p.m. 

It does mean: 

  • Creating tiny moments that make you feel cared for 
  • Ending the day feeling like you showed up for yourself, even a little
  • The goal is to wake up the next morning feeling refreshed and ready to start a new day 

Step 1: Create a “day is over” signal for your brain

Your brain needs a clear sign that the chaos of the day is done. Without this, you doomscroll and mentally replay the day until 2 a.m. Pick one small habit that tells your nervous system that it is OK to relax: 

  • Changing into comfy clothes the second you get home 
  • Washing your face 
  • Lighting a candle or turning on warm lighting 
  • Making a cup of tea or filling your water bottle 

The key: do this every night, even the busy ones, to set you into a routine 

Step 2: Make your space feel more comfortable 

You don’t need a new room, just better vibes. Here are some realistic upgrades that do not require redecorating your whole apartment:

  • Turn off the big lights. Lamps and fairy lights = instant calm 
  • Open your window for 5 minutes to get some fresh air (yes, even in the winter) 
  • Light a candle 
  • Play calming music for some background noise 

Step 3: Romanticize even the bare minimum tasks 

On busy days, your night routine might just be to shower and go to bed. That is totally OK, but make them intentional! 

  • Shower, but make it a reset!
  • Use your favorite scents and bring all of your favorite products out 
  • Watch something comforting, like your favorite show, while you are eating 
  • Getting into bed earlier than expected. Rest is not lazy, it’s a rest for your body! 

Making it a routine 

Once you practice prioritizing yourself every day, it turns into a routine that you simply can not forget. Romanticizing your night isn’t about looking put together; it’s about ending your day by showing up for yourself. Especially on busy days, you don’t need a perfect routine. You just need a few moments to remind yourself that the day is over and you are ready to conquer another day. And honestly? That’s already romantic enough. 

