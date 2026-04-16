HOW TO REDUCE WASTE IN COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life in college is busy, chaotic and honestly kind of messy, so it’s no surprise that waste adds up fast. Between takeout containers, coffee cups, old notebooks and fast-fashion hauls, it can feel impossible to stay sustainable. But reducing waste in college doesn’t have to mean going zero-waste overnight or spending a ton of money. It’s really about small habits that add up over time.

Start with the stuff you use every day

The easiest place to cut waste is in your daily routine. A reusable water bottle alone can eliminate hundreds of plastic bottles a year. The same goes for a reusable coffee cup if you’re always grabbing iced coffee between classes. A lot of places even give discounts for bringing your own cup, which is a nice bonus when you’re living on a student budget.

Reusable utensils, straws and a small tote bag in your backpack also make a big difference. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about making the “low-waste option” the easiest one.

Be smarter with food choices

Dining halls and late-night food runs are a huge source of waste. If you are eating at a dining hall, make sure you are using reusable plates instead of the plastic to-go boxes (unless you really do have to go) and skipping unnecessary napkins (I know how common it is to take way too many napkins out of the holder, even by accident), plastic cutlery and extra things you don’t need.

For groceries or snacks, buying in bulk or choosing items with less packaging helps cut down trash quickly. Even simple swaps, like choosing a bag of apples instead of individually wrapped snacks, make a difference over time.

And when you are ordering takeout or going out to eat, try saving leftovers instead of tossing them. Throwing them in the fridge for later can help reduce food waste and save you money.

Upgrade your school supplies

College supplies are another sneaky source of waste. Instead of buying new notebooks every semester, consider reusable options or digital note-taking apps. If you already own an iPad, try out some of the different things you can do with it and see what works for you. And if you prefer writing things down on paper, make sure you use both sides of the page and the whole notebook before you buy a new one.

Reuse, resell and share

Before buying anything new, especially things like clothes, room decor or textbooks, check if you can borrow, rent or buy secondhand. Campus group chats, thrift stores and online marketplaces are goldmines for cheap and sustainable finds.

At the end of the semester, instead of throwing things away, donate items or pass them to incoming students. What feels like clutter to you might be exactly what someone else needs.

Don’t underestimate small habits

Waste reduction isn’t about being perfect; it’s about consistency. Even things like refusing extra plastic utensils, reusing grocery bags or finishing your food instead of tossing leftovers matter more than you think.

The goal isn’t to overhaul your entire lifestyle overnight. It’s to slowly shift your habits so that sustainability becomes your default, not your effort.

College is already a time of learning and change, so it makes sense to also learn how to live in a way that’s a little more mindful of the environment. Small choices really do stack up, and your future self (and the planet) will thank you.