HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE “WINTER ARC”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the air gets colder and summer begins to slip away, it’s common to lose motivation and sight of our goals. The weather, for me at least, highly influences my mindset, productivity, and my overall outlook on life. This time of year, I’m especially mindful of these effects and focus on approaching the new season with good intentions and habits that allow me to work on myself mentally and physically. I like taking this time to hone in on what I want and need to become a better version of myself. Though it’s not quite winter yet, setting these habits and goals and learning to be consistent with them in advance makes the transition into winter so much easier. Lock in now, and leave winter as an improved version of you.

Set Achievable Goals

Goal-setting can be seen as a very obvious first step to a season of growth. However, the specific goals you are setting for yourself need to be intentional and achievable. Consistency is the key to growth, so be honest with yourself and set goals that you know you can be consistent in. For example, some influencers on TikTok might show videos of them drinking lemon water every morning and journaling. If that isn’t your thing and you know you’d never be consistent in it, don’t do it! Set these goals for yourself. It is your life. It is your goal. You want to work towards something you value and care about. If you do this, you’ll find that you’ll be motivated to achieve them, and you are far more likely to succeed.

Look Good, Feel Good

I’m incredibly guilty of not putting a lot of effort into my appearance during the colder months. I think this definitely contributed to my struggle at the time. I didn’t physically look my best, so I didn’t mentally feel my best either. I now live by the phrase, “look good, feel good.” I noticed that if I loved what I was wearing that day or how my hair looked, I just felt better in general. This approach has helped me so much, especially in getting ready for the day. Self-care isn’t just about working out, journaling or eating healthy. It can also be wearing a cute outfit to class or doing your hair or makeup. Make winter fashion fun. Wear matching sweat-sets. Try different types of layering. Get some cute sweaters. Do whatever will make you feel like the best version of yourself without forcing it!

Move Your Body

This one is so important year-round, but especially in the winter, when physical activity becomes far less accessible. I am fortunate enough to have a gym in my apartment, but I know this is not the case for most people. It’s hard enough to find the motivation to venture out into the cold and be active when you could just be at home and cozy, but the obstacle of snow and ice on the road makes it even harder. If you can make it to the gym or even a fitness class, great. Do that! If not, find something accessible at home. Most importantly, find something you enjoy. We should enjoy moving our bodies. Finding what works best for you is so important and fulfilling. Don’t force yourself into a workout you hate. Give yourself something to look forward to. That is the key to being consistent.

Maintain a Clean Space

Allow your environment and space to support the person you want to become. A clean space enables us to function more efficiently. Staying on top of things is important, so chores don’t pile up, become overwhelming and add to our stress. Find time to do mini home or room resets throughout the week. Do laundry when it’s full. Do the dishes. Stay organized. Take the trash out. Vacuum. These are simple tasks, but when they are not done as needed, they can accumulate extremely quickly. I find that a neat space makes it easier to keep a clear mind and get other things done in different areas of my life, so I make it a regular habit.