HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF A ONE-DAY OR LONG WEEKEND COLLEGE BREAK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College breaks are always way too short, regardless of how many days your university actually gives you off. You spend weeks counting down to a few days off, just to realize you still have assignments to catch up on, and three days doesn’t give you enough time to plan this perfect break you have been begging for. With fall break coming up, you might be tempted to spend the entire break in bed (no judgment if this is your break of choice), but if you want to make your mini break feel a little more productive, there are plenty of ways to make the most of a few free days.

Take a mini day trip

You don’t need a full week off to get out of town. Pick somewhere within driving distance and make a day of it. Find a cute downtown area to walk around, try a restaurant you have never been to, go thrifting, visit a coffee shop or find a nearby hiking trail. For an easy day, start with coffee, spend the afternoon outside walking around a new town and visiting shops, and finish with dinner. If you have longer than one day, consider renting an Airbnb with friends and split the cost. It is a fun way to spend a break and get off of campus!

Romanticize Fall

After a long week of midterms, sometimes leaving town for the day isn’t at the top of your list. Instead, take advantage of the season change before you have to get back to constant studying. Take a TJMaxx, Target and HomeGoods run and buy your favorite fall candles, cookies and drinks. Take the evening to watch scary movies or comfort shows/ movies, light a candle and bake cookies. Bonus points if you take an everything shower to end your night.

Do one thing you have been putting off

If you know you will feel better afterward, use part of your break to reset. Clean your apartment. Do your laundry. Grocery shop. Organize your closet. Finish the assignment you have been putting off. Just don’t let this become your entire break. Try the “one productive thing, one fun thing” method. Finish your laundry, then go get lunch with your friends. That way, you can return to campus feeling refreshed with one thing off of your plate. At the end of the day, take advantage of your break, because college is hard and you deserve it!