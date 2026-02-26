HOW TO HAVE A WINTER GLOW-UP

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone talks about summer glow-ups, but winter is honestly the best time to work on yourself. You are inside more, life slows down a bit and it is the perfect season to reset your habits and focus on becoming your best self. A winter glow-up is not just about looks, it is about feeling more confident, motivated and put together.

1. Create a “main character” routine

Winter is the perfect time to romanticize your life a little. Build a daily routine that makes you feel productive and organized. This could include waking up earlier, making coffee or tea, journaling or listening to podcasts while getting ready. Having a routine makes you feel like you have your life together, even on busy school days.

2. Get your body moving

Staying active in the winter can be hard, but movement is key for a glow up. Try home workouts, gym classes, hot yog or even long walks around campus. You do not need to be perfect, just consistent. Moving your body boosts your mood, energy and confidence.

3. Upgrade your self care

Winter is peak self care season. Moisturize your skin, use lip balm, do face masks and take long showers. Have at home spa nights with candles and music. Little things like doing your nails or trying new skincare products can make you feel refreshed and more confident.

4. Refresh your style

Use winter as a chance to level up your outfits. Cozy sweaters, cute coats, boots and accessories can totally change your vibe. You do not need a whole new wardrobe, just mix and match what you already have and find pieces that make you feel good.

5. Fix your mindset

A glow up is mostly mental. Winter is a great time to set goals and reflect on what you want to improve. Let go of negative habits, stop comparing yourself to others and focus on your own growth. Confidence is one of the biggest parts of a glow up.

6. Work on your future self

Use the extra indoor time to be productive. Update your resume, apply for internships, focus on school or learn a new skill. Doing things that help your future makes you feel accomplished and more in control of your life.

Conclusion

A winter glow up is about becoming the best version of you, not changing who you are. By improving your habits, mindset and confidence, you can turn winter into your reset season. When spring comes, you will not just look better, you will feel stronger, happier and more confident too.